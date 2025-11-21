Beth Leavel, Marilyn Maye, Christine Ebersole With Billy Stritch, And More Come To 54 Below Next Week

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below has announced its performance schedule for the week of November 24–30, featuring concerts by Christine Pedi, Beth Leavel, Marilyn Maye, and Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org or by phone at (646) 476-3551, with a limited number of $15 tickets available for select shows through the Ticket Initiative.

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY Christine Pedi

November 24 at 7 p.m.

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Christine Pedi will host and perform in this concert of songs from stage, screen, and beyond centered on “show people.” The performance will feature an ensemble of theatre artists performing classics and lesser-known material. Performers will include Gerard Alessandrini, Glenn Bassett, Steven Brinberg, Anika Larsen, and Julia Murney. Music direction is by Michael Lavine.

Cover: $62.50; Premium: $101; $25 food and beverage minimum.

CHRISTINE OCZKUS: A TALL DRINK OF ME

November 24 at 9:30 p.m.

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Christine “Steen” Oczkus will return to 54 Below with her solo debut, presenting a program of Broadway selections, jazz standards, and pop songs alongside personal reflections on her life and artistic trajectory. The performance is produced by Maggie Bergman and features a band led by Mike Stapleton. Guest performers include Maggie Bergman, Joey Herr, and Kelsey MacDonald, with Erez Levin, Caleb Pringle, Mike Stapleton, and Ricky Westrip serving as instrumentalists.

Cover: $46; Premium: $73.50; $25 food and beverage minimum.

Beth Leavel SINGS SONDHEIM

November 25 and 26 at 7 p.m.

Tony Award winner Beth Leavel will return to 54 Below with a new concert dedicated to the work of Stephen Sondheim. Leavel recently appeared on Broadway in Lempicka and has performed in The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone, Baby It’s You, Bandstand, Elf, Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street, Crazy for You, The Civil War, and Show Boat. She will be joined by Perry Cavari (drums), Michael Kuennan (bass), and Phil Reno (piano).

Cover: $95.50; Premium: $156–$172; $25 food and beverage minimum.

Ava Locknar: MODERN BOMBSHELL

November 25 at 9:30 p.m.

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Ava Locknar will make her 54 Below debut with Modern Bombshell, directed by WILL NUNZIATA with music direction by Joshua Turchin. The concert will focus on material written for well-known “bombshell” roles in Broadway and Hollywood history.

Cover: $46; Premium: $73.50; $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 GOES CLASSIC ROCK

November 26 at 9:30 p.m.

This concert will highlight music from Journey, Heart, Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, Queen, and other classic rock artists. Directed and produced by Erin Gerasimovich, with music direction by Matthew Everingham, the performance will feature an ensemble cast including Courtney Burnett, Mikeal Campbell, Xavier Cornell, Quinn Dembecki, Jeremy Fuentes, Giuliana Gallone, Andrea Mongil Garcia, MacKenzie Goode, Gabriel Greenwood, Adama Joy, Lyla Karekinian, Ragan McKenna, Kenza Nejmi, McKenna OGrodnik, Faith Pasch, Scott Silagy, Rynn Stephenson, Justin Turner, Ava Diane Tyson, and Hannah Verdi.

Cover: $40.50; Premium: $68; $25 food and beverage minimum.

November 27 at 8 p.m. and November 28 at 7 p.m.

Marilyn Maye will return to 54 Below with a program featuring selections from her extensive repertoire. A special prix fixe menu will be offered for the Thanksgiving Day performance.

Cover: $106.50; Premium: $167–$172; $25 food and beverage minimum.

STRANGE AND UNUSUAL DEBUTS: THE BROADWAY DEBUTS OF BEETLEJUICE

November 28 at 10:30 p.m.

Performers from the Broadway company of Beetlejuice will present songs connected to their audition processes and artistic journeys. Directed and produced by Patrick Oliver Jones with music direction by Julia Sunay, the concert will feature Sophie Aknin, Marc Ginsburg, Abe Goldfarb, Katie Griffith, Patrick Oliver Jones, Matt Kurzyniec, Travis Mitchell, Jesse Sharp, Lexie Dorsett Sharp, Emilia Tagliani, and additional artists.

Cover: $51.50; Premium: $84.50; $25 food and beverage minimum.

Christine Ebersole WITH Billy Stritch: I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

November 29, 30, and December 2, 3, 5, 6 at 7 p.m.

Two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole and pianist-singer Billy Stritch will present a holiday concert drawing on two decades of collaboration. The program spans highlights of Ebersole’s Broadway, film, and television work, along with selections performed in partnership with Stritch.

Cover: $106.50; Premium: $167–$172; $25 food and beverage minimum.

SING US OUT: MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT

November 29 at 9:30 p.m.

The November edition of the Sing Us Out series will feature a program of holiday music performed by Peyton Amaral, Joel Ceruto, Olivia Conti, Vidda Del Orbe, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Isabella Fortunato, Madison Halla, Olivia Hansen, Sofia Thérèse Maroulis, Bea Mienik, Juliana Padilla, Lussi Pearl, Echo Deva Picone, Hayden Poe, Ethan Sadkowski, Maritina Sardis, Lily Schantz, Teddy Sferrazza, Drew Stutz, and Katie Trumbull. Music direction is by Aidan S. Wells.

Cover: $40.50; Premium: $73.50; $25 food and beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings

November 30 at 1 p.m.

Marti Cummings will host this monthly drag brunch featuring Bea Effay, Ivory Fox, and Lyra Vega, with music direction by Brandon James Gwinn. A special menu will be offered, with optional unlimited beverage packages available.

Cover: $40.50; Premium: $68; $25 food and beverage minimum.

THAT’S SO 70S: A TRIP BACK TO PEACE, LOVE AND ROCK ‘N’ ROLL

November 30 at 9:30 p.m.

Directed and produced by Drea Campo with music direction by Aidan S. Wells, this concert will feature music by Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Stevie Wonder, and others. Performers include Hannah Adams, Jamiel T. Burkhart, Drea Campo, Ireyssa Cardona, Aiden Connolly, Jaiden Cortes, Sophie Cote, Van Eveslage, Ethan Garrepy, Jacob Gonzalez, Katie Kucemba, Natalie Lacy, Zoe Mason, Elyssa Musial, Delaney O’Neill, Valentina Perdido, Ava Roan, Sam Scriven, and Sam Wooley.

Cover: $40.50; Premium: $68; $25 food and beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW (LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE)

54 Below will livestream select performances as part of its ongoing “Live from 54 Below” series, presented exclusively at performance time and not available on demand.

Livestream Events:

— The Wicked Stage, November 24 at 7 p.m. ET ($29)

— Christine Oczkus: A Tall Drink of Me, November 24 at 9:45 p.m. ET ($29)

— Ava Locknar: Modern Bombshell, November 25 at 9:45 p.m. ET ($29)