Ben Jones Returns to 54 Below with I THINK WE SHOULD SEE OTHER PEOPLE

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Ben Jones in I Think We Should See Other People on August 25, 2022.

Ben Jones returns to 54 Below with a funny, moving and deeply personal evening of classic standards, soaring showstoppers and modern hits, punctuated with raucous, side-splitting and devastatingly honest stories from his own love life. Serenading audiences with his "extraordinary voice" (Night Life Exchange), Jones appears alongside his music director and collaborator, the legendary Ron Abel.

In this hilarious followup to his "Jaw-Dropping" (BroadwayWorld) first show, I Think I'm in Love, Ben confronts relationships, breakups, sex and infidelity head-on with his original "puckish sense of humor" and "tongue-in-cheek mixture of comedy and sex" (BroadwayWorld).

Featuring songs by Joni Mitchell, Harold Arlen, John Mayer, Bruno Mars, Peter Allen, Bo Burnham, Stephen Sondheim, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, this show is sure to be an evening of "musical talent, humorous storytelling, authentic personality, and energetic positivity" (BroadwayWorld).

Ben Jones in I Think We Should See Other People plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 25, 2022. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.