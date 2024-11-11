Becca Kidwell's IF YOU HADN'T...BUT YOU DID Comes to Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Becca Kidwell will return to Don't Tell Mama with her enthralling show If You Hadn't…But You Did, a daring exploration of love, sex, and murder. This performance will grace the stage on November 29, 2024, at 7:00 PM.

In If You Hadn't…But You Did, songs of love, sex, and murder…, Kidwell immerses herself in the mesmerizing and perilous realm of the femme fatale, intertwining her imaginative narratives with this iconic figure. Critics have praised her bold and innovative style; Bart Greenberg from Cabaret Scenes remarked that her presence is "cool, actually icy," comparing her allure to legendary screen sirens such as Claire Trevor and Barbara Stanwyck. He added, “It was an impressive balancing act, unique and original… viciously hysterical.”

Under the expert direction of Jeff Harnar and with musical direction by Jon Weber, Kidwell's show features a compelling mix of the Great American Songbook alongside unexpected surprises. The setlist includes classics from renowned composers like Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, and Dolly Parton, reflecting her passion for true crime and the thrilling narratives that accompany it.

KT Sullivan, Artistic Director of the Mabel Mercer Foundation and a Broadway performer, echoed this sentiment, stating, “An entertaining and entrancing show! Becca brings her authentic self to our big tent of Cabaret.” James Beaman, celebrated MAC & Bistro Award Winner, praised Kidwell's performance: “Becca is a voluptuous, tattooed pinup channeling everyone from Lotte Lenya to Gypsy Rose Lee to Glenn Close in *Fatal Attraction*, treating us to the most DANGEROUS and unpredictable thrill ride I've taken in years!!” Adding to the accolades, Bistro Award Winner Lorna Dallas cautioned, “Watch out for that killer smile! She might just ‘put a spell on you!'”

Please note: the show contains mature themes. Tickets are priced at a $20 cover charge plus a $20 minimum for drinks and food (with a two-drink minimum).

