Barbara Bleier, Returns To Pangea In Solo Debut ON MY OWN...THIS TIME AROUND

Singer/Actress Barbara Bleier, returns to New York's popular "Pangea" club haunt in her solo Debut.

Usually performing with her musical partner, Austin Pendleton, Barbara steps on to the solo stage with "On My Own..This Time Around."Special Guest/Director: Barbara Maier Gustern. Musical Director: Paul Greenwood.



Barbara says the show will touch upon moments along her path of life, from "my bohemian days in high school," to thinking, "how come there were no girls and women in sport?," that have changed the course and her perspective, through the means of stories and songs.

Barbara is a singer/actor/playwright who has appeared on stage, in film, and on TV, as well as in solo shows/revues, nationally/internationally in the cabaret world. She played the mother of a psychopathic killer in the cult classic, Swoon; appeared in the film "This is Where I Leave You, " with Jane Fonda and Tina Fey and "They Came Together," with Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler. Her theatrical one woman show, "Who's Your Mama?" was selected for production in the NYC Women at Work Festival. With Austin Pendleton, she has appeared in various critically acclaimed cabaret shows over the last twenty years, including: the recent sell out show 'Bits and Pieces," (NY,) Late Nights in Smoky Bars (New York, Chicago and Philadelphia), 'Tis the Season to Be Morbid and Beautiful Mistake: the Songs of John Bucchino and Amanda McBroom."



For tickets and more information visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4534518





