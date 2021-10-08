The team of Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton return to Pangea in Life, Love and Who Knows What Else? for three performance, on Wednesdays, October 13/20/27th all at 6:00 PM. The show, previously streamed before the resumption of live appearances, is music directed by Paul Greenwood. Director is Barbara Maier Gustern.

Life, Love and Who Knows What Else is comprised of songs and stories that sometimes seem to fit together, and sometimes seem random. There will be songs the duo has never done before, and songs that they've done and loved-sometimes a leap into the unknown, and sometimes a roar down memory lane! And, of course, there will be the odd story. Sometimes, the VERY odd story. "After all, it's these random moments that create the arc of our lives," says Pendleton.

Austin Pendleton is an actor, director, playwright and teacher of acting, who was recently seen onstage as the King in Lear at The Secret Theatre. He has appeared frequently on, Off and Off-Off Broadway, and can be seen in approximately 300 films. His TV appearances are also many. He teaches acting in New York at HB Studio, where he studied with Uta Hagen and Herbert Berghof. He also studied acting with Robert Lewis.

Barbara Bleier is a singer/actor/playwright who has appeared on stage, in film and on TV, as well as in solo shows/revues, nationally/internationally in the cabaret world. She played the mother of a psychopathic killer in the cult classic, Swoon, among other film appearances. Her solo show, Who's Your Mama?, was selected for production in the NYC Women at Work Festival. She has studied acting with Austin Pendleton, singing with Barbara Maier, and musical performance with the late Julie Wilson at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center.

Music Cover is $25.00 cash at the door with a $20.00 food/drink minimum. Reservations at 212-995-0900

Pangea is located at 178 2nd Ave New York, New York. www.pangeanyc.com