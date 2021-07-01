BWW Review: Nicole Vanessa Ortiz Is Everything In BECOMING HER: A DIVA'S TRIBUTE - PRIDE EDITION at Feinstein's/54 Below

For many years, people have pondered what makes a gay icon a gay icon. Why do gay men love divas? What makes a diva a diva? Books and blogs, dissertations and theses have been composed on the topic by gay historians like Eric Cervini, positing the answers to these questions, and while historians have their own ideas, the answer to the question of what makes a gay icon a gay icon is personal, depending on the life experience of the gay person devoted to the icon in question. No historian of any kind, this writer has a gay history all his own, backed by five decades of experience, and it has always seemed that the most natural answer to the question lies in the shadows. For decades, nay, centuries, members of the LGBTQIA+ community lived, hidden away, "in the closet" as the saying goes. In the times before these in which we now live, these sensitive and artistic souls lived lives without expression, tailoring their behavior, fashion, and activities to remain safe. In their oppression, those people sought out art and artists, beauty and comfort through which they could find expression. Many are the women who served as conduits for feelings repressed and longing to be expressed. Maria Callas. Billie Holiday. Barbra Streisand. Judy Garland. Whitney Houston. The list is extensive and varied, depending on the person seeking expression. These are the divas and gay icons who have been a beacon of light, of hope, a shining example of living out loud and being fabulous - and we all know how important fabulosity is.

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz is a diva who is well on her way to being a gay icon.

It is appropriate that Ms. Ortiz was invited to Feinstein's/54 Below to do a concert for Gay Pride, and it is even more appropriate that the show she did was BECOMING HER: A DIVA'S TRIBUTE - PRIDE EDITION because, with this nightclub act, NVO pays tribute to the divas whose example lit the way for her, as well as the LGBTQIA+ community, and with this nightclub act, NVO displays all the reasons why she is one of the women providing light for today's LGBTQ community, as well as those who aren't members, just folks with great taste. Like a luscious living Lady Oscar, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz stands tall in her second-skin, form-hugging golden gown, and whether wearing her heels or not (which she didn't, during her Celia Cruz segment) her audience of fans on Tuesday night gazed up at her adoringly as she ran a musical course from club mixes to Broadway, serving up the divas that inspire her, but also serving up the diva that is her, and always staying true to her multi-racial background.

A walking Twenty-three And Me story, Nicole Vanessa broke down the heritage she inherited from Mom and Dad and that which she assimilated from family members with whom she shares no DNA, demonstrating her interest in divas of a more diverse background, one reflected in her own life tastes. From Whitney Houston to Leslie Uggams, from Stephanie Mills to Renee Elise Goldsberry, the divas Ms. Ortiz presented to a delighted gaggle of gays (mostly) are divas of a darker complexion, at times taking a deep acting dive into those sounds that gave the celebrated icons the fame that they have. Even when honoring Angela Lansbury, NVO did so in the style of Jennifer Holiday, when singing "Over the Rainbow," Ortiz went full-on Patti LaBelle, and there was also the case of a Latina named Evita, who Nicole presented in a most impressive reconstruction that allowed her to go live in Patti LuPone's house, only decorated in Nicole Vanessa Ortiz's style. It was an eye-opening, jaw-dropping display of the massive extent to not only her vocal skills (which are unfathomable) as well as her acting skills (which are considerable). In structuring her show in this way, Ms. Ortiz gave the fans an evening with her and with their other favorites, with even a little Sammy Davis, jr. thrown in, in what this writer felt was the most effective point of the show: a delicate to triumphant "What Kind of Fool Am I?" that demonstrated that even the women with the biggest voices know when to quiet down for maximum storytelling effect. The vocal versatility and audible aptitude that travels with Oritz wherever she goes is nothing short of miraculous, happily rising enough to match all the power flowing from her humanity.

Of all the gifts and glory to be found at Nicole's diva show, the greatest was the overwhelming exchange of affection between her and her fans. Sometimes when a diva is on stage, there is an aloofness - some divas like it that way, and some fans like it that way - not NVO and not her flock. This was one hour of metaphysical musical hugs between Nicole and a room filled with beautiful people who came to show her their love and to languish in hers. The heartwarming sight gives hope for future generations of gays who will, one hopes, have a healthy respect for the divas that came before, but who will be looking for a diva for their generation.

In Nicole Vanessa Oritz they will find actress, singer, beauty, heart, voice, expression, style, and a safe harbor - all the things a diva ought to be.

And then some.

The members of Nicole Vanessa Ortiz's extraordinary band are:

Yuka Tadano on Bass

Joshua Roberts on Drums

Lauren Robinson Providing Providing Background Vocals

McKynleigh Abraham Providing Background Vocals

and the incredible Eugene Gwozdz on Piano, acting as Musical Director

Photos by Stephen Mosher