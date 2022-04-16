BWW Review: It's A New Life For BOUND FOR BROADWAY at The Triad

Bound For Broadway made a triumphant return to the New York City cabaret stage last week in a presentation that also signified change in the organization. The 2009-created singers' showcase has had a few homes in the past, including The Duplex, which is where the journey began. Now, BFB lands at its new home, The Triad, with a new leader, as founder John Daniel Forslund turns over the helm to producer Andy Crosten. Indeed, Mr. Forslund made the trip into Manhattan on Wednesday night to hand over the keys in person, joining longtime Musical Director Mason Griffin and emcee Jacob Mckenna onstage for one last musical game in which they mapped out the most oft-sung songs that BFB audiences have seen performed over the years. Once the energetic trio had completed their farewell number, Forslund stepped off of the stage, took his seat, and watched the show he created take flight under Crosten's regime.

Bound For Broadway reads like an open mic night, though it isn't because the talent is curated by submission and cast by committee as, one by one, the talent is invited to the stage to perform the song of their choosing. Wednesday evening's program included fourteen songs performed by thirteen actors, including Crosten himself and emcee Mckenna. The artists speak very little, there is no interview with Mckenna beforehand, just an intro and a song, and that is exactly as it should be. It's a singers' showcase and Griffin and Mckenna get right to the music, happily, as it keeps the runtime at a respectable length. Bravo, Team BFB! The nearly-full house showed appreciation and respect for the talents last week, as the degree of skillset was varied (naturally), with some of the singers having more experience in their craft and their training. Nevertheless, those actors who happened to be, shall we say, a bit greener were rewarded with as enthusiastic a response as those for whom an opportunity to perform in a showcase might just as easily be an audition for a Broadway play. It was seventy-five minutes of fine music and heartwarming humanity, as the artists put themselves, their passion, and their craft into the spotlight, which is a vulnerable place to put oneself. They were all safe in this space, allowing them to reach for the heights, spread their artistic wings, and ply their craft. High marks for the evening this writer saw should go to Juan Castro ("What Makes a Man"), Conor McGarry ("Why I Love Football"), and Sydney Stephan ("One Day") but the real star of the show and the reason this writer would be happy to return any month is emcee Jacob Mckenna.

Mr. Mckenna is one of those personalities for whom a job like this comes perfectly naturally. He is a born host, an excellent Master of Cermonies, and hilariously funny at all times. He is also one heck of a singer and his performances of "Can That Boy Foxtrot" and the "Five Most Performed Songs" were, alone, worth leaving the house, getting on the subway, and sitting in a club for a nine-thirty show on a weeknight. Mr. Mckenna presented each of the talented singers with generosity, wit, and kindness and he kept the show moving at a proper pace. Personally speaking, this reporter would like to encourage Jacob to do a solo show while continuing his work with Bound For Broadway. He and Mr. Griffin make for a great show business duo, with personalities, senses of humor, and talents that go hand-in-hand - perhaps a boy-boy act would suit them; if their rapport on Wednesday night is any indication, it would be a sight to behold.

As for Mr. Crosten, he has his work cut out for him. The BFB brand is well-known and well-respected and he will need to either maintain the program's quality or make it better. It looks, greatly, like he is off to a good start - and it also looks like John Daniel Forslund picked the right person to pass the BFB torch to because Crosten's passion is palpable, as a producer and as a performer, since his rendition of "Anthem" showed the crowd that not only is he a Bound For Broadway board member... he's a client, too. It is easy to see why BFB has had the longevity it has had, and there is great promise that it will move, under Mr. Crosten's tutelage to a new level in the industry.

Bound For Broadway plays The Triad Theater monthly, on Wednesday nights at 9:30. Episodes of the program will, now, feature a Broadway headliner who will join the showcase talents in the evening's lineup, as well as participate in an intimate conversation about working in the entertainment industry. Each episode is cast by video submissions sent, with headshot and resume, to boundforbroadway2@gmail.com

Be sure to follow: Instagram @bound4bway TikTok @boundforbway Facebook.com/BoundForBroadway Youtube.com/c/BoundForBroadway

Find all of Bound For Broadway's ticket information on their linktree digital business card.

Find other great shows to see at The Triad on their website HERE.

Mason Griffin and Jacob Mckenna with John Daniel Forslund

Hannah Hakim

Brasia Mitchell

Gabriel Generally

Susana Raposo

Juan Castro

Conor McGarry

Sydney Stephan

Dustin Davis

Gabby Rosenbloom

Briana Powell-Cooper

Photos by Stephen Mosher