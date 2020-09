BWW Previews: September 27th Jamie deRoy & friends Presents GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN Part 3

Tune in for some classics.

Jamie deRoy & friends Gone But Not Forgotten Part 3 airs on Sunday September 27th at 7:30PM.

Seen on this episode are:

Steve Allen (December 26, 1921 - October 30, 2000)

Julie Kurnitz (September 8, 1942 - July 15, 2004)

Marni Nixon (February 22, 1930 - July 24, 2016)

Jerry Orbach (October 20, 1935 - December 28, 2004)

Marta Heflin (March 29, 1945 - September 18, 2013)

Nancy LaMott (December 30, 1951 - December 13, 1995)

The pianists on this episode include: Rod Hausen (1951-2004). Richard Burke (1950-2015), Paul Katz, Alex Rybeck and Christopher Marlowe

The performances were filmed over many years starting in 1990 at Steve McGraw's and subsequently at Carolines on Broadway, Laurie Beechman Theater at West Bank Café and Don't Tell Mama.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, September 27 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at later dates.

