BWW Previews: SUNDAY TEA WITH JOHN MCD Returns March 7th

On Mother's Day of 2020, John McDaniel dipped his toes in the water of virtual entertainment, debuting a live-streamed internet special titled Sunday Tea With John McD. The award-winning maestro had been spending his time supporting other artists with his writing, composing, arranging, and musical directing but getting back into the performer's hot seat was as easy as getting back up on a horse... well, maybe a bicycle. That one appearance turned into an entire summer of weekly shows, at the end of which time he made SUNDAY TEA WITH JOHN MCD a monthly event. On the first Sunday of each new month, the award-winning entertainer has been reaching out to fans old and new, via his Facebook page.

This month John McDaniel returns with an all-new show and, as the most recent graphic would indicate, there may be a little nod to the day when everyone celebrates The Luck O' The Irish. As has been his custom with the program, the artistic director of the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret Conference divides his time on the air with the sharing of stories from his fabled life in show business, factoids and trivia, and a lot of great music. Like all artists during the year of the pandemic, McDaniel has been producing his show from his home, using tech skills he has picked up along the way, and like his colleagues doing the same work, he has reached a point where he has mastered the medium.

The March 7th episode of the series brings John back to the virtual entertainment medium after some actual live performances in Naples, Florida, where he was working in concert alongside Klea Blackhurst, Natalie Douglas, and Lora Lee Gayer. McDaniel says he is excited to be back in front of the camera, though it will be equally nice to be back in front of another live audience when he appears at the Blue Strawberry in St. Louis on April 16th. There is an announcement forthcoming about John McD and Kristin C but this reporter has not been given permission to break the story, so keep an eye out for that.

Fans who have missed any episodes of Mr. McDaniel's solo variety show can find the selected episodes of SUNDAY TEA WITH JOHN MCD archived on his YouTube channel HERE and the entire series in the videos section of his Facebook Music Page HERE.

To tune in to the St. Patrick's Day broadcast of Sunday Tea With John McD, tune into his Facebook page HERE at 3 pm EST on March 7th. Whether you have Tea or a MarTeaNi, be sure to use a special teapot... preferably one that will match the Irish theme.