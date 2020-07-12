BWW Previews: Richard Skipper Sits Down With Karen Mason for July 13th Episode of RICHARD SKIPPER CELEBRATES

Richard Skipper has a goal in life, a mission statement of positivity, a wish to spread happiness, as one might note in the observance of his brand: Richard Skipper Celebrates. In a world where people are often known to denigrate and destroy, Mr. Skipper has chosen to celebrate - so much so that he has named his business RICHARD SKIPPER CELEBRATES. This is the legacy he is determined to create through his work as an interviewer, as a writer, as an emcee. To that end, his Youtube page is chock-a-clock with chat videos in which he puts a spotlight on the artists who inspire his imagination. Some of these videos are lengthy interview programs with artists like Anthony Crivello, who took home a Tony Award for his performance in Broadway's Kiss Of The Spider Woman, or Jamie deRoy, who has seven producer Tony Awards and a long history as a cabaret performer and emcee. Other videos on Mr. Skipper's Youtube channel are self-submissions from his friends and artists of his acquaintance for his campaign to encourage people to #stayhome. Any way that Richard Skipper can find to lift into the light these artists who enrich his life, he will do, and frequently in an attempt to raise funds for organizations in need. The Jamie deRoy interview was a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and his interview with Donna McKechnie was a fundraiser for Project ALS.

On July 13th, Richard Skipper Celebrates will feature Broadway actress and cabaret legend Karen Mason and will benefit The Actors Fund (previously known as The Actors Fund of America). Ms. Mason has appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Mamma Mia! and Wonderland, as well as in Jerome Robbins' Broadway and Hairspray. Mason was the standby for Glenn Close and Betty Buckley for the musical Sunset Boulevard and her performance as Norma Desmond has achieved a legendary status among theatergoers. While an in-demand actress on the regional theater circuit, playing roles like Mama Rose in Gypsy and Madame Giry in the first national tour of Love Never Dies, Karen Mason's standing in the cabaret and concert world is unparalleled. Among her thirteen MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) Awards are six consecutive awards for Major Female Vocalist of the Year and the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. With all these accomplishments, one of Karen Mason's greatest sources of pride is her recording of a song titled "It's About Time," written by her husband, producer Paul Rolnick, and Shelly Markham, on the subject of marriage equality, for the wedding of close friends, before the United States instituted nation-wide equality. The recording and the music video were both love labors for the couple and continue to garner praise far and wide. The song It's About Time won a MAC Award for Best Song.

Ms. Mason has been using her time during the current global health crisis to entertain her friends on her Facebook page HERE every Thursday at 5 pm.

For his chat with Karen Mason, Richard Skipper will be raising funds for The Actors Fund -- The Actors Fund is a national human services organization here to meet the needs of our entertainment community. Services include emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, health care, and insurance counseling, senior care, and more. To learn more about The Actors Fund please visit their website HERE

Richard Skipper Celebrates Karen Mason to Benefit The Actors Fund will take place on Monday Afternoon July 13, 5 PM ET Streaming LIVE at Richard Skipper Celebrates on Facebook HERE and YouTube HERE

Visit the Karen Mason website HERE

Visit the Richard Skipper Celebrates website HERE

