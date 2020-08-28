BWW Previews: Radio Free Birdland Brings Impressive Lineup Online

Leung, Brickman, Halston and Szot standing in the spotlight.

Birdland, in association with Broadway World, is proud to present "Radio Free Birdland," a pay-per-view concert series featuring a slew of exciting Broadway, jazz, and cabaret performers. Each show will be filmed with three cameras, state-of-the-art sound, socially distanced musicians, and...no audience!



Each concert will kick off with a live premiere event, featuring a special chat (which will include the performer) and will then be on-demand for 30 days on BroadwayWorld Events. (Editor's note: because of Broadway World's involvement, we will abstain from publishing reviews of the series, but we believe that the Birdland name and the artists being presented speak for themselves.)



Birdland has been bringing live music to New York City since opening in 1949. The iconic club made its name booking premier jazz acts on the stage, and has since included Broadway, pop, cabaret and comedy on the roster. For the first time since quarantine started, the Birdland family is excited to be one of the first live music venues in New York City to virtually re-open for twice-weekly concerts, offering work to beloved performers, and bringing life back to West 44 Street. Previous guests of the concert program have included Natalie Douglas, Billy Stritch and Max von Essen, and the list of upcoming artists is just as exciting!



Thursday, September 3 at 7 pm, Broadway and Birdland favorite Telly Leung will be in the spotlight.



Star of Broadway's Godspell, Allegiance, and Disney's Aladdin, Telly Leung returns to the Birdland stage with musical director Gary Adler (Altar Boyz) and J.J. Johnson on viola. This eclectic concert will follow the musical journey that has led Telly from Brooklyn to Broadway, taking an intimate and revealing look at the ups and downs of what it takes to be a professional singer. The show includes songs by Kander & Ebb, Kelly Clarkson, and material from The Lion King, Allegiance, RENT, and Alladin.



Telly Leung is a New York City native who recently starred on Broadway as the title role in Aladdin. His Broadway and national touring credits include In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei & Lea Salonga), Godspell, RENT (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song. In 2010, he starred as Angel in RENT at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Television audiences will remember him as Wes the Warbler on "Glee," as well as his guest star appearances on "Instinct," "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat," and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." Telly is featured on many original Broadway cast recordings and he has released two solo albums - I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016) on The Yellow Sound Label.



Thursday, September 10 at 7 pm, pianist/singer/songwriter Jim Brickman will be in the spotlight with a 25th Anniversary Greatest Hits concert.



Jim Brickman's engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. In this very intimate concert, Brickman leads the virtual audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal performances of hits like "Valentine," "The Gift," "Simple Things," "Love Of My Life," "Winter Waltz," "When You Wish Upon A Star," "Escape," and "Fly."



Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, and Kenny Loggins amongst many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show."



Thursday, September 17 at 7 pm, Broadway's funniest lady Julie Halston will be in the spotlight with "Virtual Judge Julie."



Birdland is always giddy when Julie Halston storms the stage. This special event, called "Virtual Judge Julie" is a combo-platter of some of Ms. Halston's favorite stories, rants, raves, and readings. Miss Halston recently starred on Broadway in Tootsie, for which she received rave reviews for her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall. Well-known to theatre audiences, she was seen on Broadway in many productions, including On the Town, Anything Goes, Hairspray, and On the Twentieth Century for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination. She also received the Richard Seff Award (and a Drama Desk Nomination) for her hilarious portrayal of Gay Wellington in Scott Ellis's acclaimed production of You Can't Take it With You, starring James Earl Jones.



Thursday, September 24th at 7 pm, Birdland welcomes Tony Award recipient Paolo Szot.

Hailed as one of the most acclaimed and versatile baritones in the world, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot will make his Birdland debut on Thursday, September 24 as part of the Radio Free Birdland concert series. Accompanied by Billy Stritch at the piano, Mr. Szot will perform songs from the Great American Songbook and Broadway, as well as tunes from his native Brazil. Material will include "Pure Imagination," "Once In A Lifetime," "This Is The Moment," "Being Alive," and ravishing performances of "Some Enchanted Evening" and "This Nearly Was Mine."



Paulo Szot has garnered international acclaim as both an opera singer and an actor. Born in São Paulo to Polish immigrants, Mr. Szot has appeared with most major opera companies throughout the world in Europe, the United States, and his native Brazil. In 2008, he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Emile De Beque in the Broadway revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theatre, becoming the first Brazilian actor to receive such honors.



