BWW Previews: MASON AT MAMA'S IN MARCH To Receive Rare Online Presentation

Karen Mason opens the vault to share a special night.

In March of 2015 New Yorkers were treated to something special. Not the theater-lovers, not the cabaret-aficionados, ALL New Yorkers were given a chance to see something special, when Karen Mason returned to Don't Tell Mama, the iconic Midtown Manhattan cabaret club, with her show Mason at Mama's in March. The show, directed and musical directed by Mason's longtime esteemed colleagues Barry Kleinbort and Christopher Denny, turned a spotlight on the Broadway star's career, revisiting her stage work, her club appearances, and her recordings, especially her most recent CD, It's About Time. The show Mason at Mama's in March eventually stretched into April, as sold-out houses created a necessity for additional performances. Eventually, the show had to end so that Karen could go on the road with the first national tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Love Never Dies.

Now everyone, not only New Yorkers, will have a chance to see Mason's smash hit nightclub act as the multiple award-bestowed singing actress makes available to the public a special online video broadcast of MASON AT MAMA'S IN MARCH. The presentation, filmed during the run of the 2015 concert, will stream on a strictly limited basis for three performances from October 15th through October 18th. Tickets are $15. Each and can be accessed at Mason's website.

When Mason at Mama's in March debuted in 2015, it was a historic moment for Mason, for Don't Tell Mama, and for the cabaret community because Mason herself helped open the club more than forty years earlier. Stephen Holden of The New York Times declared the evening to be a "dramatic tour de force, a steady balance between interpretive insight and vocal showmanship." Performing songs and sharing stories from her enviable career, Mason provided one of the greatest shows this writer has ever been privileged to witness, including a special highlight at the time - her performance of husband Paul Rolnick's award-winning marriage equality anthem IT'S ABOUT TIME. The song, written with Shelly Markham, was called "a subtle but profoundly moving call for marriage equality" by The Chicago Tribune, and is the title track to Mason's most recent CD, produced by Rolnick, who is the produer behind all of Karen's albums.

On the subject of why she has chosen this show, in particular, as a streaming event during a time when live performances are unavailable, Karen says, "I absolutely love this show. It was a party, singing every night to sold-out audiences.... pure joy from beginning to end! Finding the video one day at the beginning of our 2020 hunkering down, I fell in love again and knew I wanted to share this show, these great memories of opening night of Don't Tell Mama, with my fans. Come join the party!"

Mason at Mama's in March will stream on Thursday, October 15 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, October 17 at 8:00 pm, Sunday, October 18 at 3:00 pm.

Get tickets for Mason at Mama's in March at the Karen Mason website HERE

Photo of Karen Mason by Bill Westmoreland

