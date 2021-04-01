BWW Previews: JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Begins Second Year of Episodes

With episode 52, Jim Caruso starts all over again...

Apr. 1, 2021  

BWW Previews: JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Begins Second Year of Episodes The 52nd episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, April 5 at 8 pm ET, and will feature live musical performances by country music phenomenon Cooper Alan (2 million followers on TikTok), extraordinary young jazz vocalist Joie Bianco, Broadway performer, dancer, and choreographer Shannon Lewis, and Chicago jazz/blues diva Lynne Jordan.

After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" have included Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, Toni Tennille, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via live stream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.

Pajama Cast Party accepts donations and contributes weekly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund.

Jim Caruso, Ruby Locknar, Cast Party and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday, April 5 at 8 pm ET
View the show HERE

Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook


