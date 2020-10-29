BWW Previews: Doris Dear Takes To The Airwaves With GURL TALK on November 6th

Was she drunk when she had the idea? Maybe not drunk, but cocktails were involved....

Darlings, I got the sweetest message from my lifestyle guru, Doris Dear, and I had to share it with you immediately. The always chic and oh-so-fashionable Doris has not spent ALL of her time in isolation these last several months having cocktails in The Rumpus Room. Never one to let a plague get her down, Doris fluffed up her crinoline and sat herself down at her drafting table and developed her very own television show, which is coming to computers everywhere, courtesy of Broadway on Demand. The announcement from the multiple MAC Award winning entertainer landed in my email box yesterday, with all the style that comes along with everything that Doris does, and rather than attempt to match her inimitable wit and style with my own verbiage, I am going to share her words with all of you, exactly as they came to me - but I will tell you all this: there is NO way I am not going to check out this show. It look Faaaaaabulous beyond belief.

Greetings all my wonderful Dear's! I have an important announcement for all of you and I have been bursting at the seams to tell you! We have been working hard on this and I know you are going to just love it!!

Doris Dear stars in "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", a NEW 6-part lifestyle series on Broadway On Demand premiering November 6th from DeForest Theatricals.

Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife", brings her brand of stories, recipes and interviews to a new half hour show streaming on Broadway On Demand. Stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half hour in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" ... you never know who might knock on her door!

It's time to invite Doris Dear into your home with a fun-filled combination of storytelling, friends and cocktails. Experience the Rumpus Room like never before- with its chic retro vibe, history and culture - all brought to you by 'America's Perfect Housewife'. Doris Dear, a multiple award-winning singer, storyteller and TV host, loves sharing stories of growing up with her parents, Taffy and Duke, and her sister Nancy, in Staten Island, NY. Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room to hear some beloved stories, learn some fun facts and discover new ideas and recipes on how you too can be absolutely PERFECT in a Covid world! Doris Dear will be sitting down on the couch with some of her best friends including Broadway leading ladies Amra-Faye Wright, Karen Mason and Maree Johnson, singer songwriter and author Meg Flather, Jazz trumpet player and crooner Benny Banack III and cool cat drummer Aaron Kimmel. Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

So join this fun new half hour program, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand, starting November 7th at 9pm Eastern, 6pm Pacific.

"After an evening in the rumpus room, you feel like Taffy and Duke are your friends and Doris Dear is your ultimate den mother." wrote Nick Appice in his review in the January 9, 2019 online edition of Downtown Magazine.

It's "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"!

Premiering on Broadway on Demand Saturday Nov 7th at 9pm ET, 6pm PT

For free!

www.broadwayondemand.com

(registration on Broadway On Demand required)

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information

