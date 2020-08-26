BWW Previews: Doris Dear Makes Guest Appearance on PRIDE NETWORK LIVE! August 27th

Doris Dear turns the Pride Network into The Rumpus Room.

Doris Dear, a three time MAC Award winning mid-century modern gal known as "America's Perfect Housewife!" joins Pride Network Live! as a special guest with hints and tips on how to get through the "corona season"! Doris Dear loves sharing fun stories of growing up with her parents, Taffy and Duke, and her sister Nancy, in Staten Island, NY. So join this fun evening and support Pride Network Live.

The Pride Network offers emerging LGBTQ+ leaders opportunities for personal transformation and professional development to create change within themselves and in our communities. The event will take place on August 27th at 8PM EST on The Pride Network's YouTube channel HERE. The Pride Network LIVE is a 21+ livestreamed fundraiser hosted by Frank DeCaro & Rob Shuter featuring drag super stars, recording artists, Broadway actors, & more! All proceeds will support The Pride Network's LGBTQ+ programs. Donations can be made now through August 31st on Facebook, Instagram, and The Pride Network website. Donations are not required to watch the event. All proceeds will support @thepridenetwork LGBTQ+ programs. Tito's Handmade Vodka will be matching $1 for every $1 up to $1,000 of donations made to The Pride Network LIVE donation drives. Donations can be made now through August 31st on the Pride Network LIVE Facebook, Instagram, and website. Doris will be joined by Justin Crum, Reina, Pepper Mashay, Kelly King, Adam Barta and others.

Doris Dear said... "I love bringing my Rumpus Room to Pride Network Live and celebrating with such amazing talented people! It is an honor and a privilege, especially bringing music at a time when we need it the most!"

Raves seem to follow Doris Dear wherever she goes...

"...a sensation" - New York Cabaret Today

"Doris Dear once again shows us that she is the Greatest American Housewife." - BroadwayWorld

"The smoke filled rumpus room has never looked so good. Pass me another whiskey sour and hold on tight" - Downtown Magazine

MORE ABOUT Ray DeForest

Doris Dear www.dorisdear.com , the "other" inner Housewife of Ray DeForest, has been featured in movies (Men in Black 3, The Normal Heart) and TV shows (The Carrie Diaries) and has toured with "her" successful live shows "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" and 'Doris Dear's More Gurl Talk". Ray has been performing professionally for 38 years around the world in tours, stage shows, revues and was a host on TV's HGTV, Food Network, and had his own "How To" TV show syndicated through Fox Syndication. Ray is also a commercial producer with his company "DeForest Theatricals" with projects in the works for Broadway and the U.K.

