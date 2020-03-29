BWW Previews: DIGITAL GET DOWN! The Boy Band Brunch Goes Digital With a Weekly Watch Party

The party begins Sunday, March 29th at 2 pm!

The Boy Band Project has been on a meteoric rise to success since their inception and they have become a phenomenon on two continents, Now fans can join them every Sunday, yes EVERY Sunday, at 2 pm EST as they bring their infectious energy and incomparable harmonies to the airwaves.

During the nation-wide social distancing, performing artists are finding any way possible to reach their fans, to brighten up the days of the public, and the distract people from the hourly reminder that they are housebound. There can be nothing more fun and distracting than these incredible men who make up The Boy Band Project, a group that has been entertaining sold-out houses at The Green Room 42 for over a year.

Founder of The Boy Band Project, Travis Nesbitt, gathered his troops around and formed this weekly series that can be seen on their Facebook page HERE and it is, true to Travis form, completely new. When I asked Travis what the picture was in his head he told me the weekly series will be "showing videos previously recorded, but we've made them interactive -- the boys will all be in the Facebook watch party as well, and there will be live polls, drinking games, trivia, etc."

Now WHO doesn't want to go to THAT party?!

If you need further convincing, HERE is my review of The Boy Band Brunch

Check out the promo video for DIGITAL GET DOWN! HERE

The Facebook Page where the watch party happens every Sunday at 2 pm EST is HERE

Visit The Boy Band Project WEBSITE





