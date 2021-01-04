BWW Previews: Corinna Sowers Adler Appears In January 9th Online Benefit Concert LET ME SING AND I'M HAPPY

Corinna Sowers Adler and NiCori Studios invite everyone to attend their online show on January 9th at 7 pm EDT:

2020 was a rough year for us all! Ring in 2021 on Saturday, January 9 with some amazing Broadway and American Standards sung by six-time TONY Award nominee for Excellence in Theatre Education, singer/actress Corinna Sowers Adler in Let Me Sing & I'm Happy featuring Jimmy Horan on piano live from the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center. All proceeds will go to support the NiCori Studio & Productions Scholarship Fund to ensure that no student is turned away due to financial hardship.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $20 per household and are available by going to NiCoriStudios.com.

Corinna Sowers Adler has been nominated for the special Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award every year since it's inception in 2015 and made her solo New York Cabaret Debut in 2010 at the Laurie Beechman Theater in "Stories...A Cabaret". Since then, Corinna has been in high demand, performing solo shows in NYC at the Triad, the legendary Duplex Cabaret, Feinstein's at Loews Regency, Metropolitan Room, Feinstein's/54 BELOW, The Green Room 42, and the majestic Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center where she debuted the concert series "Music Over Manhattan". She has also performed her concert entitled "Corinna Sowers Adler in: Something Beautiful" around the US and in The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center to rave reviews.

In December of 2011, Corinna began the monthly series, "Music at the Mansion", which was nominated for a 2012 MAC award and has continued through this crazy time by adapting to Music at the Mansion: Porch Performances in the Spring of 2020.

Corinna is the Founding Artistic Director of NiCori Studios & Productions dedicated to bringing Theatre and Vocal Arts Education programming and performance to the next generation of the American Songbook. NiCori: Educate. Inspire. Entertain.