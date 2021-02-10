BWW Previews: Broadway, Comedy, Jazz and Opera come to February 15th PAJAMA CAST PARTY

The 45th episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, February 15 at 8 pm ET, and will feature live musical performances by powerhouse actress/singer Avery Sommers, breakout opera star Zachary James, hysterical Gianmarco Soresi, and jazz singer/songwriter Lauren Kinhan.

After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," include Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, Toni Tennille, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via live stream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.

Jim Caruso, Cast Party, and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online entertainment.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday, February 15 at 8 pm ET

View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHdPEAGjyP8



Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook