BWW Previews: Arielle Jacobs & BIlly Gilman On Guest List for February 8th PAJAMA CAST PARTY

The 44th episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, February 8 at 8pm ET, and will feature live musical performances by country star Billy Gilman, Broadway leading lady Arielle Jacobs, Broadway and recording artist Rachel Ulanet, singer/songwriter Will Lockhart (aka Willie Lock), and Instagram superstar Michael Judson Berry, the creator of "QuaranTeaTime," a hilarious homage to "Schitts Creek!"

After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," include Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, Toni Tennille, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via livestream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.

Jim Caruso, Cast Party and Pajama Cast Party was recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online entertainment.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday, February 8 at 8pm ET

View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bmz1yFKIMaI

Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook