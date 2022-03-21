BWW Interview: Catching Up With THE LINEUP's Susie Mosher

Susie Mosher has a kind of matriarchal role over at the Birdland Theater, where she produces the smash-hit variety show THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER once a week. More than just the parent of the program she has created, Susie takes a genuine interest in all of the acts that she brings to the stage, curating just the right performers for every installment, and always making sure that the show folk she is putting on display are people in whom she truly believes. That is why certain acts, like virtuosa violinist Marissa Licata and stars of the internet and the nightclubs, The Drinkwater Brothers, are frequent return guests: Susie cares.

Mosher is also Mama at home, having become a mother three days before the lockdown, and then spending that time introducing her son to the world by way of her social media. As Susie spreads her motherhood around, she took a few minutes out of her day recently to answer a quick q&a with Broadway World about life at home, life at the club, and Christmas with a famous Christian music singer.

This interview was conducted digitally and is reproduced with minor edits.

Susie Mosher, welcome to Broadway World!

Thank you, Stephen "No Relation" Mosher, as always I am delighted to speak with you.

So, you used to be Susie Mosher, and now you're Hudson's mom. How does it feel being one of the Mommies of the most popular baby on the internet?

Well, who knew being a mother was so rewarding and soul-satisfying? Of course lots of people, but I never thought I would be one of them. Life is a wild ride - just when you think you know which way it's gonna turn, it surprises you. I am so happy to be Hud's mom. Everything has shifted, priorities have changed, and my life feels fuller and more meaningful.

The last episode of The Lineup was three days before the lockdown, and you were in the delivery room while Jim Caruso covered for you at Birdland. How crazy was the first year of Hudson's life?

I have nothing to compare it to really, but in some ways, we've been incredibly fortunate. He was born on March 11, 2020, the 1st official day of the pandemic, so my wife and I brought him home and went immediately into seclusion. It was just the three of us, and it was an amazing time to bond with him. So yeah it was crazy, but everyone on earth was going through it, and it was isolating and painful for so many. We were lucky to spend our lockdown focused on this wonderful new arrival.

When Birdland reopened, Hudson was right there in the audience for the first performance of The Lineup with Susie Mosher. How was his transition from being a family of three to being socially activated around all the racy show folk? Is it something akin to Auntie Mame?

Yeah, and he burst into tears when his Mama was on stage. He hasn't really enjoyed my showbiz side. He wants me to be Mama at home, making eggs and giving him baths, and falling asleep with him. He will figure out what I do, but not yet. He doesn't wanna know where I go, all dolled up, every Tuesday night.

The Lineup is back in full swing now and you've had some really special nights of entertainment with some impressive guests. Walk me through the basic creation of an installment of your show.

I am a Booking Machine. I am almost done booking all four May dates and am starting on June. I am lucky because I know a lot of talented people, and I'm happy to ask them if they want to do THE LINEUP. If they say no it doesn't bother me. It's not for everyone.

People refer people to me, people write me online, sometimes come up to me after a show. It's important someone comes to THE LINEUP first before inquiring about being a guest. At least see what the show is before wanting to be on it. Also, I want my guests to be professionals, actively pursuing their art. I ask to see a clip or two of them performing in front of a live audience because I want to know they are good and can pull off live performance.

You work very hard to make sure that every episode has variety to it. What is a type of act you have wanted to try in The Lineup but haven't, yet, found?

I'd love a magician, different kinds of dancers, yodeling, juggling can be fun. I want any kind of entertainment that can be done on a stage in five minutes.

You took some time off to do some seasonal entertaining, with Klea Blackhurst filling in while you were away. Put a picture in my head of your holiday gig.

I was in Indianapolis doing The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's Yuletide Celebration with the wonderful Sandi Patty. I played a slightly obsessed Christmas fanatic who worked my way into the show from the audience. My first line was shouted from my seat, "I love you Sandi Patty!" and then I crawl my way onto the stage and Sandi grants my fondest wish by creating a whole number around me. My character was named Carol Offerocker. I had a blast, and Sandi is a dream to work with.

It must have been hard to leave both your children, Hudson and The Lineup, for an extended period of time. Was it worth it, and would you do it again?

It was difficult for sure, I am devoted to both Hudson and THE LINEUP, but it was definitely worth it, and I would absolutely do it again.

You spend a lot of time putting other people in the spotlight, with your show; would you ever consider putting together a solo Susie Mosher show and just let the light shine on you?

I have a solo show, The Great Daisy Theory. I did it several years ago, and am thinking of doing it again. It is a musical memoir, my story of growing up in Southern California in the 70s.

The audience of The Lineup is often filled with performers from the various clubs and various families that make up the cabaret community. Do you feel a strong bond with the community, beyond the walls of the Birdland family?

Of course I do. I love my community of performers. We all came here like sailors to a Siren, following our dream and willing to try to swim in the biggest pond there is, NYC. I love the common struggles, the understanding, and fellowship that I find whenever we are gathered.

What is it that you find to be the strongest characteristics that make the Birdland family special?

Birdland is the best club I've ever worked in. Gianni Valenti is a great boss, he values me and my contribution to BIRDLAND. I wouldn't be there without Jim Caruso, who asked me to do something in the new Theater in the first place. He had been a friend FOREVER, and working with him is truly a joy. I love everyone there, servers, bartenders, everyone.

Hudson's Mom, thank you for this visit with Broadway World today. I'll see you at his first recital.

Thanks, Stephen. Always a pleasure.

