BWW Review: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Women's History Month at The Birdland Theater

I stopped in at The Lineup with Susie Mosher on March 3rd to check things out. It's no secret that this writer is a fan of the Variety Show that Ms. Mosher (no relation) has created at The Birdland Theater, but it is impossible to get there every week, as there are other shows to see and review. That being said, some days Mosher's prowess at curating talent demands that I take time to see what's happening at Birdland Theater, and this week was one of those weeks. With Women's History Month upon us, Susie Mosher decided that her first installment of The Lineup would honor the occasion with an entirely female guest list. A longtime supporter of the women of society, I wasn't about to miss seeing some talented females on display, some of whom were performers I already knew, some of whom were completely new to my eyes and ears, and what a great week it was for Mosher, company, and Birdland audiences.

Mosher's boundless energy always on display, the evening began with her customary improvisational opening number, a talent that continues to boggle the mind, although it has not gone unnoticed that, these last few months, there is a recurring theme to the impromptu lyrics that Ms. Mosher creates -- and one audience member demanded that there PLEASE be an honest-to-goodness song titled "Grandma's having a baby" - and with Mosher's first child due next week, one suspects that the next time Susie appears on stage, there will be a new song for her to sing. Also enjoyable on Tuesday night was the on-the-spot composition about front row occupant Andrew Poretz's hat, which Mosher spied on the seat next to him and made off with, to the delight of her usual sold-out house. Joy is what Susie Mosher brings with her weekly antics and guest artists.

As for the artists, each woman who took to the stage on March 3rd brought her own special brand of storytelling and womanly power with her. Whether being stupendously serenaded by cabaret community stars Sue Matsuki with some jazzy Judy Garland or Natalie Joy Johnson with some out-of-this-world Bette Midler, the crowd could count on this as an opportunity to forget their troubles and just get happy. Comedy came in the form of an effervescent Jennifer Barnhart doing a quirky "There Ought To Be a Moonlight Saving Time" and Ann Kittredge with a delectable "I Never Really Knew The Guy," while instruments were in the spotlight when Carla Ulbrich accompanied herself on guitar for a very funny "A Totally Average Woman" and Hyuna Park played some killer piano after going off book to tell Mosher how much her show has meant to her. Particularly surprising for this writer were audacious Aisha de Haas belting out some "Newsies" and charismatic Caitlin Frownfelter, whose soprano notes on "Vanilla Ice Cream" seemed impossible on a cold winter night. Not one of these amazing women failed to impress or please, and it is the opportunity to witness talent of such magnitude that brings people in to see The Lineup every week... and Susie Mosher, whose gifts do not stop at the curation of guests and the creation of songs. Perhaps her most special gift goes beyond seeing the talent people possess to the point of seeing their humanity. The way Mosher connects with each person on the stage is heartwarming - acting up with Caitlin Frownfelter, goofing off with Sue Matsuki, earnestly expressing her admiration for Misses Ulbrich and Park, gushing over Aisha, getting to know Ann, or worshipping at the altar of Natalie Joy, it is obvious that Susie Mosher loves talent and she loves people, and that is the true secret to the success of The Lineup.

And make no mistake about it: The Lineup is a success... a big one.

Helping out the women at The Lineup on March 3rd were Mosher's Musical Director Brad Simmons, bassist John Miller, drummer Shannon Ford, and guest pianist Alex Rybeck, accompanying Ann Kittredge.

