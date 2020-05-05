BWW Feature: Zadora, Bagnell, Kinosian, and Kittredge Among Artists Releasing New Isolation Creations



As New York City reached the seven-week mark in the stay-at-home order, more artists have found creative ways to inspire and entertain the masses, particularly tireless and inspirational front-line workers. Using social media, Youtube, ZOOM, and every tool available to them, these marvels of human beings put it all out there, sharing that which makes them the stars and artists that they are. From one coast to the other, over to England, everywhere you look, there are people trying to help out, through their art, in the name of love.

Pia Zadora has played Broadway and nightclubs all over the world, and while the New York cabarets have been sadly absent of her glorious presence since she played the Metropolitan Room in 2013, she has been running her own club in Vegas -- and making music videos in her home, where this video film was shot.

Edmund Bagnell is one-fourth of Well Strung, the well-loved string quartet. As of late, Bagnell has been branching out on his own, with his solo cabaret show HE PLAYS THE VIOLIN. It's been good practice, as this video proves, beautifully and touchingly.

Fleur Seule is a popular band with ties to jazz and the American Songbook but they have been known to sing music of all genres in an attempt to entertain. During the quarantine they have been extremely active with livestreamed concerts courtesy of the Facebook page of frontwoman Allyson Briggs. In THIS video they long for a time when everyone could be, and a time when everyone will be, once again Close To You.

When the Broadway performers of the play A Chorus Line created a quarantine video of the show that has meant so much to them, the 2013 London cast created a response that was shared to the Facebook page MICHAEL BENNETT AND HIS MUSICALS by administrator Damien Slattery. That video can be enjoyed HERE , though you may have to join the group to see it - as a member of that group, I can wholeheartedly say it is one of the happiest places on the internet.

Broadway and Cabaret diva Jessica Vosk industriously circulated THIS online creation that sparks pure joy. The brainchild of Max Grossman, INTO THE WOODS IN QUARANTINE is a fundraiser for The Actor's Fund and Into The Woods and The Actor's Fund are always worth a minute... or 13 in this case.

Genius songwriting duo Joe Kinosian & Kellen Blair composed "Joe's Guided Meditation" with Kinosian performing it for their FROM OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME series for Milwaukee Rep Theater, and watching it will prove to you why this sentence started with the word Genius. Don't take my word for it: watch it and you'll see what I mean.

Boss Baby Brody is an internet sensation, full of sass and style, and his attitude-laden video dancing to Toddrick Hall's NAILS HAIR HIPS HEELS inspired Josh Assor to recreate it with a little help from his friends. See that creation HERE and see Boss Baby Brody's Facebook page HERE

Award-winning performers Ann Kittredge and Sean Harkness show why they are as respected as they are by taking a new look at an old classic, AH SWEET MYSTERY OF LIFE, in this video made by Kittredge herself, who is using her quarantine time to work on her movie-making skills. Well done, Ann!

Singer-songwriter, actor, writer and on-camera interviewer Eugene Ebner has been using his social media to spread much optimism and joy. His latest is an at-home studio recording of the Andrew Lloyd Webber tune LOVE CHANGES EVERYTHING. Fortunately, Ebner's husband, Paul Page, was on hand to film the recording HERE.

The Dynamic Duo of jazz, Nicolas King and Mike Renzi took to Nicolas' Facebook page for the first week of May to bring their fans THIS spectacular and soothing rendition of a very famous song previously covered by some very famous people. Their version fits right in with the beautiful recordings that came before it. Thank goodness for the regular Facebook live streaming concerts these two gentlemen put on. They go a long way toward keeping us happy.

Acting and teaching power couple Marc Tumminelli and James Donegan have started a fun cooking show from home called Baking With Marc and James. It's an ongoing thing that you can tune in to/look for once a week, and it is worth checking out. Find their latest episode HERE and you'll see what this charming pair has to offer by way of entertainment and snacks.

Just as this story went "to print" I caught the latest from renowned cabaret performer and voice/acting instructor Corinna Sowers Adler and it simply called out to me to get it into this story. With her beautiful heart, voice, and ability as a scholar, Corinna is the type of person tailor-made to inspire the youth... and everyone. See A Million Dreams HERE

Dear Broadway World Cabaret readers, this brings to a close today's story on the latest creations coming out of the community, but we promise to stay on top of new videos to help keep you happy, distracted, and At Home.

Stay safe and sane!

NamaSTE





