BWW Feature: Live Streaming Events, Archived Concerts and More Scheduled For Future Dates

Thanks to the ongoing efforts of Sue Matsuki at Cabaret Hotspot, their website and ours are able to bring readers detailed scheduling on upcoming online and television entertainments. Thank you, Sue, and thank you Cabaret Hotspot! While we are on the subject, David Sabella is writing some pretty compelling articles on Cabaret Hotspot HERE. The cabaret reporters of NYC are doing a bang-up job right now. We at Broadway World Cabaret are proud to stand among them.

THE SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY, APRIL 9



DAILY @ 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm EST - Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House - All shows benefiting the Actor's Fund. Please visit Facebook.com/SethRudetskyBway/Videos



THURSDAY @ 9:00 pm EST - Haus of Olive "Haus Party" Burlesque show 18+ @olivetupartie



THURSDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST Zoe Lewis on Facebook Live

https://www.facebook.com/zoe.lewis.3781



EVENINGS @ 7:00 pm EST Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart will be live streaming from YouTube Live. Look for: Jay Leonhart Live from 585



THURSDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents on YouTube Live.



****



OTHER DAILY CLIPS TO WATCH!



Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano at #72andsong on YouTube or Facebook Live.



Tony DeSare on Facebook Live for his daily musical posts.



Alexis Cole on YouTube Live for her nightly music sung from the sauna.



A Taste of Mark (Nadler) every day by subscribing on YouTube Live.



MORNINGS - John Burns (The Sexy Beast) doing morning posts from his Kitchen on Facebook Live



****



FRIDAY, APRIL 10



DAILY @ 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm EST - Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House - All shows benefiting the Actor's Fund. Please visit Facebook.com/SethRudetskyBway/Videos



FRIDAYS @ @2:00 pm EST Carly Ozard Oliva on Facebook Live!



DAILY @ 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm EST - Marie Gentile's Live Piano Bar on Facebook Live. To join Marie's Group click HERE to watch.



6:30 pm EST Liz Callaway: The Beat Goes On(too many Broadway shows to list!) - #54BelowatHome on YouTube Live Click HERE to view.



EVENINGS @ 7:00 pm EST Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart will be live streaming from YouTube Live. Look for: Jay Leonhart Live from 585



FRIDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents on YouTube Live.



****



SATURDAY, APRIL 11



SATURDAYS at 12:00 noon PST our West Coast friend Shawn Ryan hosts the Young Actors' Theater Camp on Instagram at @campyatc - Performers are invited to participate by contacting info@campyatc.com



@ noon EST Will Friedwald presents The Ritz Brothers as part of the American Popular Songbook Society's programs now on ZOOM.

https://zoom.us/j/876687651- Meeting ID: 876 687 651.



DAILY @ 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm EST - Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House - All shows benefiting the Actor's Fund. Please visit Facebook.com/SethRudetskyBway/Videos



6:30 pm EST Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods Reunion Concert#54BelowatHome on YouTube Live Click HERE to view.



EVENINGS @ 7:00 pm EST Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart will be live streaming from YouTube Live. Look for: Jay Leonhart Live from 585



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST JayCee Driesen & Jill Wasserman on Facebook Live



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents on YouTube Live.



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream for a ticket.



SATURDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST Jeff Cubeta's All Request Set on Facebook.com/Jeff.Cubeta/98 - requests will be taken from 5:15



****



SUNDAY, APRIL 12



DAILY @ 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm EST - Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House - All shows benefiting the Actor's Fund. Please visit Facebook.com/SethRudetskyBway/Videos



SUNDAYS @ 2:00 pm EST The Boy Band Project has a live watch party where viewers can see a videotaped performance while watching interactively with the band members, playing drinking games, hearing trivia, doing polls. That happens HERE



SUNDAYS at 5:00 pm EST Gretchen Reinhagen Live @ Five on Sunday! A weekly Facebook Live concert.



SUNDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST Church with a 2-Drink Minimum with Rev. Yolanda & Rev. Glen Ganaway www.yolanda.net/church Or hosted on Zoom @ Awakening Together Sanctuary click HERE



SUNDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST @ 6:00 pm EST Micah Young Facebook Live Singalong with the whole family HERE



EVENINGS @ 7:00 pm EST Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart will be live streaming from YouTube Live. Look for: Jay Leonhart Live from 585



7:00 pm Liberace's Easter Special starring David Maiocco on Facebook Live



7:30 pm Jamie deRoy and Friends Featuring Tyne Daly, Julie Halston & Adriane Lenox MNN2: Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34 (Jamie deRoy & Friends is EVERY OTHER Sunday at 7:30PM)



SUNDAYS @ 9:00 pm David Kenny of Everything Old is New Again - WBAI-99.5 fm radio at: www.penthouse.fm



****



MONDAY, APRIL 13



DAILY @ 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm EST - Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House - All shows benefiting the Actor's Fund. Please visit Facebook.com/SethRudetskyBway/Videos



MONDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST Richard Skipper Celebrates Blog Talk this week's guest is the lovely Linda Purl https://www.blogtalkradio.com/richardskipper



MONDAYS @ 7:00 pm EST Jay Leonhart will be live streaming from YouTube Live. Look for: Jay Leonhart Live from 585



MONDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party on YouTube Live Streaming on the Jim Caruso Youtube Channel HERE



****



TUESDAY, APRIL 14



DAILY @ 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm EST - Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House - All shows benefiting the Actor's Fund. Please visit Facebook.com/SethRudetskyBway/Videos



EVENINGS @ 7:00 pm EST Legendary bassist/songwriter Jay Leonhart will be live streaming from YouTube Live. Look for: Jay Leonhart Live from 585



TUESDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Nicole Zuraitis Music on Facebook Page HERE



TUESDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST The Shakespeare Forum is hosting their open workshops online via Zoom. Information available HERE



TUESDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST - Marie Gentile's @What's the Story with Marie on Facebook Live. Join Marie's Group HERE



****



WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15



@ 6:30 pm Lorna Luft's 2018 54 Below Show on YouTube Live with Lorna's special guests: David Sabella, Ernie Sabella, Ruth Williamson, and Haley Swindal Tantleff. Streamed live on: www.youtube.com/user/54belowonline to watch!



****



THURSDAY, APRIL 16



THURSDAYS @ 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm EST The Metropolitan ZOOM Video Open Mic! Participation is limited They will expand it to more dates and times if there's interest. Sign up here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLsHRYu9J-P5BfO4YJ-H2FIo0eM5qKVjaky23KpjfwGcP1JQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1



****



ON-GOING WEEKLY SERIES:



MONDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST Richard Skipper Celebrates Blog Talk - A call in, interactive chat with celebrities and other notable people - https://www.blogtalkradio.com/richardskipper



MONDAYS @ 7:00 pm EST Piano Bar Live on Facebook Live - Stay tuned for more information when this returns.



TUESDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST - Marie Gentile's @What's the Story with Marie on Facebook Live. Join Marie's Group HERE



TUESDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST The Shakespeare Forum is hosting their open workshops via Zoom. Information available HERE



WEDNESDAYS @ 7:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Piano Bingo Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream to purchase your game cards!



THURSDAYS @ 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm EST The Metropolitan ZOOM Video Open Mic! Sign up here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLsHRYu9J-P5BfO4YJ-H2FIo0eM5qKVjaky23KpjfwGcP1JQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=



THURSDAYS @ 6:00 pm EST Zoe Lewis on Facebook Live @ www.facebook.com/zoe.lewis.3781



THURSDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live



FRIDAYS @ @2:00 pm EST Carly Ozard Oliva Facebook Live!



FRIDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live



SATURDAYS at 12:00 noon PST Shawn Ryan hosts the Young Actors' Theater Camp on Instragram at: @campyatc - Performers are invited to participate by contacting info@campyatc.com



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST JayCee Driesen & Jill Wasserman on Facebook Live



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Joe's Pub Presents YouTube Live



SATURDAYS @ 8:00 pm EST Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos Live hosted by Mark Weiser on their Facebook Page HERE You'll need to visit bit.ly/SRRstream for a ticket.



SATURDAYS @ 9:00 pm EST Jeff Cubeta's All Request Set on Facebook.com/Jeff.Cubeta/98 - requests taken from 5:15



SUNDAYS @ 2:00 pm EST The Boy Band Project has a live watch party where viewers can see a videotaped performance while watching interactively with the band members, playing drinking games, hearing trivia, doing polls. HERE



SUNDAYS at 5:00 pm EST Gretchen Reinhagen Live @ Five on Facebook Live



SUNDAYS @ 5:00 pm EST Church with a 2-Drink Minimum with Rev. Yolanda & Rev. Glen Ganaway www.yolanda.net/church Or hosted on Zoom @ Awakening Together Sanctuary HERE



SUNDAYS @ 6:00 EST Micah Young Facebook Live Singalong with the whole family HERE



SUNDAYS @ 9:00 pm David Kenny of Everything Old is New Again - WBAI-99.5 fm radio at: www.penthouse.fm



****

(If you have an event you would like on future lists, please contact me directly at both stephen@bwayworld.com and stephenbulldozermosher@gmail.com)





