BWW Feature: Jamie Lozano and the Familia Release Their Single 'NOTHING IS BROKEN' Featuring Marina Pires

Mexico-born Jaimie Lozano has released a new single title "Nothing Is Broken" which is a collaboration between the composer that Lin-Manuel Miranda labeled "the next big thing" on Broadway and actress Marina Pires, who toured America with the smash hit Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! Ms. Pires has worked with Mr. Lozano previously on the recording of his Off-Broadway song cycle "A Never-Ending Line," which was released by Broadway Records. Together, Lozano and Pires began writing "Nothing Is Broken" in 2018 as a love letter to their mutual friend, Mauricio Martinez when he was diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Martinez beat cancer and the song written for him has found its way out at the right time in and at the right moment. Note the lyrics:

"I know itʼs so much harder to believe,

In absolutely anything.

But when I see another pair of eyes staring back at me,

I remember love heals

Whatever life brings"

The single is the first one to be released from Lozan's forthcoming CD "Songs By And Immigrant," which has been showcased in performances at Joe's Pub and The Green Room 42 - performances in which Mr. Martinez appeared. The CD is part of the project "Jaime Lozano and The Familia." The Familia is an all-LatinX group of the best Broadway and off-Broadways performers that Mr. Lozano has gathered to sing about their individual experiences as immigrants - songs about finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, trying to fit in, pursuing the American Dream, being in love, growing older, and missing ones' country of origin. Members of The Familia include Mauricio Martinez of On Your Feet!, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer of Hadestown, Aline Mayagoitia of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, Javier Ignacio of Company, Migguel Anggelo of LatinXoxo, Linedy Genao of On Your Feet! And Mrs. Lozano, a star in her own right, Florencia Cuenca, who appeared in "A Never-Ending Line" off-Broadway, as well as numerous musical theater productions in her native Mexico. Collaborations with many of the Familia members are represented on the album "Songs By An Immigrant."

More than a singer-songwriter, Brazil-born, and Florida-raised Marina Pires was poised to make her Broadway debut as Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin on March 24th, 2020. After touring with On Your Feet! And appearing at Madison Square Garden, the Dallas Theater Center and in regional theaters (including Into the Woods with Tituss Burgess) Ms. Pires will fit right in with the Broadway community, so her delayed debut on the Great White Way is imminent, just not this month, which will give her time to focus on "Shadow People," the forthcoming debut CD of her band The Heartstrings Project.

"This is a unique moment in time that will bring about a lot of heartache but a lot of

change, and good art I hope. In this lonely isolated time, we're learning to trust again in the forces that unite us. The humanity is starting to spark back up in people," says

Pires.



Mr. Lozano offers: "Now that we are forced to be away from each other we need to be even closer in spirit. Even far apart we need to be together and support each other."

"Nothing Is Broken" is available on all digital platforms and video has been released in collaboration with Mexican dancer Cesar Zetina of The Joffrey Ballet, directed by television producer Alejandro Pujol.

All photos provided by Jaime Lozano





