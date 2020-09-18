BWW CD Preview: The Royal Bopsters Release First Single From PARTY OF FOUR - Gershwin Classic But Not For Me

Vocal group THE ROYAL BOPSTERS swing some Gershwin

PARTY OF FOUR , the sophomore release from Renowned vocal jazz quartet The Royal Bopsters will release on November 13, 2020. This twelve-track venture from Motéma Music celebrates the proud history and the bright future of vocal jazz. A hard-swinging amalgam of vocal virtuosity, electrifying group chemistry, and masterful arranging, Party of Four displays the group's propensity at swinging deeply and singing passionately, all the while navigating incredibly precise four-part harmonies.

Party of Four demonstrates the stunning possibilities of four voices coming together as one. Bopsters Amy London, Dylan Pramuk, Pete McGuinness, and the late Holli Ross (to whom the album is dedicated) are joined by guest lead vocalists, NEA Jazz Master Sheila Jordan (91 years young) who delivers a delightful rendition of "Lucky to Be Me" and NEA Jazz Master Bob Dorough, whose humorous recording of his classic "Baby, You Should Know It" became one of his final recordings when he sadly passed in 2018. GRAMMY®-winning bassist and jazz personality Christian McBride also guests on bass for two strong tracks.

Cited as "expert practitioners of vocalese" in The New Yorker, The Royal Bopsters celebrated their first release with a star-studded, sold-out week-long residency at New York's iconic Birdland Jazz Club with guests Annie Ross, John Hendricks and Bob Dorough. Darmon Meader, of the New York Voices, sang tenor on the first album, and then soon after the Birdland show Pete McGuinness, a three-time GRAMMY®-nominated arranger, stepped into the tenor chair for the group. Party of Four - the title penned by Holli Ross - began to take shape as Pete and Dylan brought additional arrangements to the group in 2016. The new music shone, and seeds were planted for the ensemble's sensational second chapter. NEA Jazz Master Sheila Jordan, who began her career singing with Charlie Parker, and who now, with the passing of Annie Ross this July, has become the reigning Queen Matriarch of Vocal Bop, has commented "The Bopsters are my favorite vocal group." The love is mutual, and The Bopsters include Sheila as a guest in their live shows wherever possible. Dorough, who is most famous for writing Schoolhouse Rock, also guested frequently until his sudden death in 2018. He and Annie, as well as Mark Murphy, are all much loved and sorely missed by the Bopsters.

The album will be released on November 13th to coincide with the weekend of Holli Ross's 64th birthday on November 16th and Sheila Jordan's birthday November 18. Two singles will be released before the album; "Cuando Te Vea" (with lyrics and lead vocals by Holli Ross) drops on October 16th and "But Not for Me" drops today, September 18th.

Hear "But Not For Me" by clicking HERE

In the liner notes for Party of Four, WBGO DJ Michael Bourne writes:

"The Bopsters swing one of the most beloved Gershwin songs, the voices riffing around each other like the sections of a big band. They're celebrating the classic recording of this song by Chet Baker, including a soli section based on Chet's wonderful scat solo. Holli's extra lyrics question why the song's loveless melancholic wastes so much time on a fruitless endeavor like love. Steve Schmidt is featured at the piano."

Songs featured on PARTY OF FOUR:

But Not for Me On a Misty Night/The Gipsy featuring Christian McBride How I Love You (Let Me Count the Reasons) Lucky to Be Me featuring Sheila Jordan Why'd You Do Me the Way You Did? Day Dream Cuando Te Vea (When I See You) featuring Christian McBride Baby, You Should Know It featuring Bob Dorough Our Spring Song Rusty Dusty Blues Infant Eyes My Shining Hour

