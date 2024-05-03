BROADway Brunch: WHY CAN'T A WOMAN...? is Coming to Chelsea Table & Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join BROADway Brunch on Saturday, May 11th for Mother's Day Weekend at Chelsea Table & Stage with Lianne Marie Dobbs and Ron Abel! Raise a mimosa to women with Broadway men's songs and sassy standards - served UP with a Twist of SHE!!

Why CAN'T a Woman…? stars acclaimed New York cabaret star Lianne Marie Dobbs and renowned music director Ron Abel. This celebration of all the hats that women wear features unique piano & voice arrangements of Broadway melodies and songbook standards, all linked together with passages by female authors & classic heroines from Lianne's jam-packed bookshelves.

Songs include "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face", "Something's Coming", "How to Handle a Woman", "If I Ruled the World", "Mind If I Make Love to You" and more!

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Lianne Marie Dobbs was named one of the Best Vocalists of the Decade (BroadwayWorld, 2020) and has filled The Green Room 42, 54Below, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, Feinstein's at the Nikko, Blue Strawberry in St. Louis, and will be featured in Chicago's Cabaret Week later in May. Her show “Why CAN'T a Woman…?” was named one of the best cabaret shows of the year (2022) by BroadwayWorld, and called “an honest to goodness emerging work of art”. She has appeared in leading roles Off-Broadway, in National Tours, and at renowned theaters such as Denver Center, Repertory of St. Louis, Ogunquit Playhouse, Goodspeed and many more. You might recognize her from roles on The Gilded Age, Law & Order, The Equalizer, and F.B.I.

Ron Abel is Lianne's music director and arranger, whose accolades include: LA Critics Circle Award Winner and L.A. Weekly Award Winner for his original compositions and unique arrangements of Broadway hits for orchestras and singers. He has been the music director for acclaimed vocalists such as Lucie Arnaz, Peter Allen, Joely Fisher, Valarie Pettiford, Julia Migenes, Helen Reddy and John Lloyd Young.

Chelsea Table & Stage - New York's newest hotspot for dining and music - will offer a full brunch menu at this afternoon performance. This 120-seat venue features state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, and lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups. Table and banquette seating options create the perfect date night atmosphere. Chelsea Table + Stage is the ultimate setting for hospitality and entertainment in the city.



The menu features American fare, a curated wine list, and specialty cocktails. Visit our space on the main level for post-show drinks or a cozy weeknight dinner. Experience the Fashion District's destination for the ultimate NYC night out.Chelsea Table & Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street (Hilton Fashion District Hotel) NY, NY 10001. Follow @ChelseaTableandStage on Instagram.

Tickets can be purchased at ChelseaTableandStage.com.

