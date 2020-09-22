BROADWAY SESSIONS to Re-Air LIFT EVERY VOICE Concert Featuring Laura Osnes, Jawan Jackson and More

LIFT EVERY VOICE will take place on September 23rd.

Tune in to watch LIFT EVERY VOICE: A Celebration of our Youth in their Truth a virtual concert on Wednesday, September 23 at 8pm EST, as Broadway's Babies youth from around the globe share their stories, struggles, and joys through song, dance, and spoken word in response to their experiences during the COVID shutdowns, the systemic racism in their lives and schools, and what it means to be a young person with a voice in 2020.

Originally aired on June 22, this concert will also feature special guests: Misty Copeland, Laura Osnes, Jawan Jackson, Ta'Nika Gibson, Vishal Vaidya, Devin Ilaw, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Rachel Zatcoff, Natalie Joy Johnson, Mia Gentile, Mary Page Nance, Marla Louissaint, Lauren Boyd, Gabrielle Sorrentino, Alessandra Marconi, Erica Lustig, Luis Mora, Tramaine Montell Ford and Brianna Mercado; with additional video endorsements by Santino Fontana, Brandon Uranowitz, Michael Urie, Raul Esparza, Rebecca Naomi, Annaleigh Ashford, Victoria Clark, Sierra Boggess, Alan Muraoka, Shereen Pimentel, Laura Bell Bundy, Lauren Molina, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Joel Waggoner, Melvin Tunstall, Ann Harada, Kelli Barrett, Jarrod Spector, Jason Gotay, Jeremy Kushnier, Rashidra Scott, Jen Cody, Stephanie Hsu, Diane Phelan, Adam Hyndman, Sharone Sayegh, and many more.

New York City school children are facing an unprecedented semester, and Broadway's Babies is committed to making sure our most vulnerable youth don't fall through the cracks with their Rally In Support of Education (RISE-20) Campaign. This Fall, Broadway's Babies will be offering weekly dance, music, theater, and poetry classes for 10,000+ youth in New York City. Whether it is to express their pain and anger, to process and heal their wounds as a community, or to escape their trauma, our youth need access to arts education programming now more than ever.

Broadway's Babies is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide arts education, building a bridge between the Broadway community and underserved youth to open the doors through which tomorrow's leaders can emerge. Since 2016, Broadway's Babies has been working with underserved youth in New York City, India, and Haiti, providing more than 700 young people with tens of thousands of hours of arts programming.

Viewing of this concert is free, but donations are welcome in support of Broadway's Babies RISE-20 Campaign. (tinyurl.com/risetwenty)

Broadway Sessions is created and hosted by Ben Cameron. Viewers can tune into this event through www.youtube.com/BwaySessions and www.facebook.com/BwaySessions www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media at @BwaySessions.

