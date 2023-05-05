BROADWAY LATINX EDITION! Comes to The Green Room 42 This Month

The Green Room 42 will present "Broadway Latinx Edition." Experience the thrill of immigrant stories through show tunes and exhilarating rhythms of Latinx music in the heart of New York City. This spectacular event will showcase a stellar lineup of talented Latinx performers singing Musical theater tunes specially crafted for Latinx actors in English, Español & Spanglish! Alongside original compositions that delve into the powerful subject of migration. The concert is set to take place on May 14th at 9:30 pm, promising an unforgettable night of musical celebration that you won't want to miss.

The concert will showcase the incredible talents of Javier Garcia, Rebecca Murillo, Isabella Araque, Johana Gracia Lara, Gabriela Hernandez, Jordi Viscarri, Adriel Jovian, Kiwi Villalobos, and Fabiola Gonzalez, and songs from Jaime Lozano, Rebecca Murillo, On Your Feet Musical, Mentiras Musical and more.

Produced by Isabella Araque and Kharolyn Castellano. Dramaturgy by Fernando Azpurua. Musical direction and arrangements by Michael O'Dell, and Artwork by Wilfredo Parra (@wilpa.art).

For those who are unable to attend the performance in person, there will be a live stream available, allowing music fans around the world to experience the excitement and energy of the show.