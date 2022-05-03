BOOK OF MORMON Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week

Broadway Sessions, the beloved long running musical theatre variety show will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre this coming Thursday evening, May 5th.

This Thursday, May 5th, Broadway Sessions will welcome cast members from the hilarious Broadway mega hit, The Book of Mormon. Cast members will perform, play games with the audience and take part in hilarious interviews. Open Mic is scheduled to follow cast performances.

BROADWAY SESSIONS has been the Broadway communities favorite night out for 14 years. It is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of BC/EFA and received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award at the Mac Awards in 2019.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com $15 in advance, $20 at the door