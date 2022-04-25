BETTI & BRUCE Make San Diego Debut At Martinis April 28th

World renowned Lounge Singers, Betti Blumenthal & Bruce Delmonico, are making their San Diego debut at Martinis in Hillcrest this Thursday, April 28th at 8PM, with their breakout musical comedy cabaret, Betti & Bruce: Trapped in San Diego!

Betti & Bruce are an old school singing, dancing, schtick-ing, oversharing, and over-belting nightclub duo that have played every music hall, mega church and steak joint you can think of. They love entertaining folks with wacky Showbiz tales and the music of old pals like Doris Day, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga and many others.

Currently touring the country, don't miss these two "never-heard-of, but hard-to-forget" septuagenarian songbirds as they take the nation by storm. Betti & Bruce are sure to make you spritz your pants, gaze in wonder and possibly ask for more.

Admission for Betti & Bruce: Trapped in San Diego! at Martinis in San Diego on Thursday, April 28th is $25-$30 Purchase ticketsd online at https://martinissdlounge.ticketleap.com/betti-and-bruce/. Show time is 8pm. Run time is 80minutes. One Night Only.

Merging high brow singing with low brow musical comedy, Los Angeles based performers, Rayna Hickman and Jason Winfield, pay ridiculous homage to lounge and nightclub acts of old. Their show gleefully mines the American songbook of standards and pop to comedic effect. The real life couple have worked for a combined 40+ years in theater, film and tv, and now, with their charmingly outrageous Betti & Bruce alter egos, they're leaving post-pandemic audiences across the country laughing and...asking for more.