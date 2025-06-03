BADA SWING! Comes to Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



'Bada Swing!' is back and bigger than ever at legendary NYC venue Joe's Pub. 'Bada Swing!' is written and performed by musicians/comedians, Josh Nasser (Comedy Central, Vulture) and Michelle Chan Bennett (Vulture, UCB) with Music by Andy Bell (Ars Nova), and direction by Emily Olcott (Story Pirates, UCB).

The boys are back, baby! This time at one of New York's most iconic venues with new music, a live band, Bobby Bingus and Tommy Linguini, two 1960's crooners whose careers, livers, and opinions have seen better days. This once-in-a-lifetime reunion concert promises you undeniable chemistry while performing their greatest hits.

However after a deep-seated conflict is revealed, the audience will witness two legends attempt to avoid vulnerability at all costs. Bobby and Tommy's decline mirrors the evolution of gender and acceptable conduct.

