Award Winning Piano Bar Live! Continues Special Live-Streams Tuesday, May 26

Piano man Michael McAssey hosts Piano Bar Live! on Tuesday, May 26th at 7:15 pm, following New York City's 7 O'Clock Cheer. This week's guests will be Marta Sanders, Leanne Borgeshi, Amy Armstrong, Freddy Allen, Collin Yates, Michael Kirk Lane and the weekly Surprise Guest!

PBL! is the 2020 MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) Award winner for Show of the Year "for excellence in getting the word out about Cabaret and Piano Bar" through live-streams from The Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar and Brandy's Piano Bar in 2019.

Join us this TUESDAY www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive Take a break from your busy day and let's have some fun! ...because the Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music.

Marta Sanders has continued to draw on her mastery of the American nightclub style, with her bold and brassy personality, as a vocalist and entertainer in a career spanning several decades.

Leanne Borghesi is a vibrant, bi-coastal entertainer, vocalist and theatre artist (SF/NY), specializing in performance with big bands, jazz ensembles and comedic "theatrical cabarets."

This season marks award-winning Amy & Freddy's22nd anniversary performing together! Originally based in Chicago, Amy Armstrong and Freddy Allen have graced the stages coast-to-coast, both large and small, and in over 20 countries with their one-of-a-kind wit and musical prowess. They have had the pleasure of opening and sharing the spotlight with many very familiar (and some not sofamiliar) names and in 2009 were featured on "Entertainment Tonight" as part of their work with the NBC reality show "America's Got Talent." Theyhave partnered with RSVP Vacations with performances on each and every one of their sailings for over a decade. Amy & Freddy have also produced four successful and unique albums. They remain dedicated to their community involvement, having presented numerous charity concerts over the years, raising over $15 million for LGBT charities worldwide.

Collin Yates is thrilled to return to Piano Bar Live! In 2019 he graduated from East Carolina University with a BFA in Musical Theatre and attended the Tepper Semester in New York City through Syracuse University. Since then he has performed all over the country. "One of my favorite things to do in musical theatre is break the 4th wall and talk directly to the audience, he says. "Seeing as that's all I'm doing in the piano bar scene. I think it's a perfect match!"

Michel Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, having won the 2020 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award for Male Musical Comedy Performer. Along with three previous MAC nominations, Lane has been nominated for three BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, winning in 2019 for Best Show. BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today." Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane's work "musical comedy heaven." He is known to cabaret artists for his solo shows, as well as his position as House Manager at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. He is now leading online cabaret courses for the 92Y School of Music, including the new "Cabaret Conversations" series that will begin 6/1/20 with KT Sullivan as his guest.

