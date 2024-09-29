Ava Nicole Frances to Present THE DREAM THAT I SEE at The Green Room 42 Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Idol finalist and two-time Broadway World Cabaret Award winner Ava Nicole Frances will honor her dreams and aspirations with the songs she's longed to sing – songs that spark the imagination and have the power to turn a vision into reality.

In this all-new personal and multi-faceted show, Ava merges the worlds of Broadway, Pop, The Great American Songbook and her own originals, including songs from Stephen Sondheim, Beyonce, Meredith Wilson, and Stephen Schwartz among many others.

Joining Ava will be special guests: the hilarious and iconic Susie Mosher, American Idol's Luke-Michael, and musical director Michael Collum. Plenty of treats in store for this Halloween weekend celebration – costumes optional!



For more on Ava visit – www.avanicolefrances.com

Guests Artists

Susie Mosher is a unique and dynamic blend of Broadway pizzazz, spot on Improv and heart felt observations. The versatile singer, comedian boasts a varied career on film, television and theater and can be seen Tuesday nights hosting “The Lineup” at Birdland's Birdland Theatre.

Luke-Michael is a rising singer/songwriter and touring artist who is quickly capturing the attention and hearts of listeners across the country. A soulful storyteller, Luke-Michael loves to push and explore the boundaries of music and the arts.

Michael Collum is thrilled to join the stage again with Ava, having recently music directed Ava in Here's Looking at You Kid and Mutual Admiration (both 54 Below). Michael recently music directed the Broadway World award-winning Live, Laugh, Love, A Sondheim Celebration; Eileen Barnett's (Company, Nine) one-woman cabaret show, You Must Believe in Spring; and has been a music director for Our Name is Barbra (benefitting Project Angel Food) for the past 10 years. Michael was nominated for Best Musical Director by L.A. Weekly Theater Awards for his music direction of Stephen Sondheim's Company.

Ava Nicole Frances in “The Dream That I See” plays at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, October 26 @ 9:30 pm. Tickets are available starting at $31.75, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

MORE ABOUT AVA NICOLE FRANCES

Ava Nicole Frances is an award winning 20 years-old singer, actress, and cabaret veteran. Singing professionally since age 10, Ava has wowed audiences in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and London. Her last show, Here's Looking at You Kid, was the season finale at California's historic Orinda Theater Live Concert Series 2023, and premiered in NYC at 54 Below in October 2023.

Her previous show, Mutual Admiration, premiered in NYC in 2022 at 54 Below. In the same year Ava made her international debut in London in Triple Threats at The Crazy Coqs.

Ava is a Season 22 American Idol Finalist, a two-time Broadway World Cabaret Award winner: 2022 Best Debut Show, and 2020 Best Junior Performer. She is a two-time alum and Ambassador for Michael Feinstein's The Songbook Academy, and was the 2022 Spotlight Award recipient. She was also a top five finalist on Broadway World's Next on Stage (Season 2).

Ava has released two singles, “One World” and “I Am Your Child” and the recording of “Mutual Admiration Live”, all to critical acclaim. Ava was most recently seen originating the role of Olivia in the NYC premiere of the new musical Olivia O. Other musical theatre performances include Tracy - Hairspray, Diana Morales - A Chorus Line and Rona/Mother - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Ava is thrilled to be in NYC doing what she loves.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

