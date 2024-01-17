Australian Trans Cabaret Icon Mama Alto Makes Her New York Debut Next Month

One of Australia's finest cabaret artistes, Mama Alto, makes her solo USA debut at Joe's Pub.

Mama Alto is a jazz singer, cabaret artiste and gender transcendent diva. Her liquid velvet voice comes to the fore in stunning and beguiling interpretations that turn already rich material inside-out. Traversing smoky torch songs, sumptuous jazz ballads and luscious vocals, Mama's repertoire holds both familiar melodies and unexpected morsels. With her soaring voice, exquisite sense of musicality and wondrously statuesque stage presence, Mama Alto continues to establish herself as one of Australia's pre-eminent interpreters of the art of torch singing. Enigmatic, multifaceted and resplendent, her weaving of song and story, triumph and tragedy, poignancy and pathos make for an unforgettable musical experience.

Transcendent - Mama Alto, Joe's Pub New York, February 18 8.30pm

Doors 8pm

$25

