Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Presents AMORE - The Greatest Love Songs

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota salutes the international day of love with "Amore - The Greatest Love Songs," the latest show by acclaimed crooner Anthony Nunziata.

Joined by award-winning pianist Bobby Peaco, Nunziata performs his signature soulful takes on such classics as "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "The Very Thought of You," "Unchained Melody," "O Sole Mio," and more. The concert, which includes dinner, takes place on Wednesday, February 10, outdoors at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. The concert is at 4 PM, followed by a sit-down dinner at 5 PM. To ensure the safety of audience members, musicians and staff, in addition to the outdoor setting, all seating (provided by Plantation Golf & Country Club), will be socially distanced, guests' temperatures will be taken upon arrival and masks or face coverings will be required. As a further safeguard, there will be no will call and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $57 and are available online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Considered to be one of "the great romantic singers on the circuit," Anthony Nunziata is already known to area audiences for his performance collaborations with his identical twin brother Will. While the two brothers still perform together, Anthony has also launched a very successful solo career as a vocalist, songwriter and recording artist. "Anthony Nunziata is a prolific artist in perpetual motion, a music-making machine whose silky tenor and songwriting chops only get better with time," says Joseph Holt, director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts.

Joined by acclaimed pianist and arranger Bobby Peaco, Nunziata will perform his latest show, Amore - The Greatest Love Songs, which debuted (along with his first solo CD, The Love Album), to critical raves and sold-out audiences last February at Feinstein's/54 Below. The program will include Nunziata's signature arrangements of such favorites as Can't Take My Eyes Off of You, The Very Thought of You, Unchained Melody, The Prayer and That's Amore, as well as some of Nunziata's own acclaimed compositions.

The performance also marks another first for Artist Series Concerts, which in light of the pandemic, is offering outdoor concerts for the first time in its 25-year history. "Anthony Nunziata was initially to have performed for us indoors at the Plantation Golf & Country Club, but with the pandemic, we've had to move every performance, including this one, outside," says Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts. "We are so grateful to Plantation for being able to move this performance and dinner to a lovely, socially distanced outdoor setting for us. It's going to be a special evening of delicious food, great atmosphere and inspired music by Anthony Nunziata, who in turn is inspired by all aspects, shades and hues of love - a perfect combination for now."