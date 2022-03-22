Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ari Shapiro to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below

Ari Shapiro: Behind The Mic! plays April 3 and 4 at 7pm, and April 3 at 9:30pm.

Mar. 22, 2022  
Award-winning journalist and entertainer Ari Shapiro will return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand-new show inspired by his experiences around the globe. Shapiro is back and ready to spread some much-needed lightness to audience members lucky enough to be in attendance. Ari Shapiro: Behind The Mic! plays April 3 and 4 at 7pm, and April 3 at 9:30pm. Tickets begin at $55 and are available at www.54Below.com/AriShapiro.

As a journalist, NPR's All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro has chronicled wars and revolutions. His new solo cabaret show Behind the Mic features funny, hopeful, and heartfelt songs of upheaval and resilience, from places that are less far away than they may seem.

When Ari is not in front of a microphone on a stage, he sits in front of a microphone as host of the most listened-to radio program in America. He has reported from above the Arctic Circle and aboard Air Force One. He's covered wars in Iraq, Ukraine, and Israel, and has filed stories from five continents and most of the 50 states. He is also a frequent guest performer with the "little orchestra" Pink Martini and appears on four of the band's albums. Since making his debut with them at the Hollywood Bowl in 2009, he has toured the world and performed with them in venues such as The Royal Albert Hall in London, L'Olympia in Paris, and Mount Lycabettus in Athens.

Ari Shapiro: Behind the Mic plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) April 3 and 4 at 7pm, as well as April 3 at 9:30pm. There is a $55-$105 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/AriShapiro. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

