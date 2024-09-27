Ari Axelrod Returns to Birdland Jazz Club Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of award-winning international artist Ari Axelrod with an encore performance of “A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway” on Monday, October 21 at 7:00 PM. “A Place for Us” is a celebration of Jewish culture, honoring the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their crucial contributions to the American musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, and Carole King will transport you to the streets of the theatre district, your Bubbie’s Shabbos table, or your corner of the sky. The show features music director Mike Stapleton on piano, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello, Nathan See on reeds, Randy Landau on bass, and Barbara Merjan on drums. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

A portion of the ticket sales from the show will be donated to The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which was formed by the families of the abductees less than 24 hours after the horrific attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7th, in which more than 1,300 innocent civilians were murdered and hundreds were taken hostage. The Forum is volunteer-based and laser-focused on bringing the hostages back home to their families, to us.

Ari Axelrod was named one of the “36 to Watch,” recognizing him as one of the 36 most influential Jews in the country, by The Jewish Week. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Theatrical Artistry in Song. “A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway,” began with a sold-out run at Birdland, featuring six-time Emmy and Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh. It has since grown to international acclaim, performing to sold-out audiences around the world, and garnered him a BroadwayWorld Award and a MAC Award nomination for Best Male Vocalist in 2020. His debut solo show “Taking the Wheel” – directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince and music directed by multiple MAC Award winner Alex Rybeck – has been performed in numerous cities around the country. Recent credits include Fiddler on the Roof (Paper Mill Playhouse and North Shore Music Theatre), Bay Street Theatre, Westport Country Playhouse, NAMT, and The York Theatre Company. His debut album, Ari Axelrod Live at Birdland, is now available on all streaming platforms. www.ariaxelrod.com @ariaxelrod

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Ari Axelrod in “A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway” on Monday, October 21 at 7:00 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

Comments