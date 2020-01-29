Anya Volz is Bringing THIRST TRAP to The Green Room 42

This Friday January 31st, comedian ANYA VOLZ invites to you LOL IRL at The Green Room 42 for THIRST TRAP's one year anniversary celebration. The beloved stand-up comedy series will feature music from REFORMED WHORES, a brilliant and bawdy duo who recently opened for Weird Al Yankovic. As well as performances from JAY JURDEN (The Tonight Show), Leah Bonnema (The Late Show), and ISMAEL LOUTFI (Jimmy Kimmel Live). Co-hosted by the hilarious GABBY BRYAN, this all-star night of comedy also promises surprise celebrity guests, plus red-hot takes on pop culture, social media and current events. Avoid FOMO and get your tickets now!

The Green Room 42 is located on the 4th floor of Yotel - a hip boutique at 570 10th Ave. Known as Broadway's off-night hotspot, the venue recently welcomed concerts from Kathleen Turner, Adam Pascal and Reeve Carney. Additionally, there is no food or beverage minimum ever!

For reservations and more info, check out www.anyavolz.com





