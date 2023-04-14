Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anthony Murphy Brings A JOYFUL NOISE! Back To The Green Room 42 April 24th

Anthony invites BFF Blaine Alden Krauss to be his special guest.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Anthony Murphy
brings his hit show back to
The Green Room 42
with
A JOYFUL NOISE!

Monday, April 24, 9:30 pm

"With more personality than a Peter Pan bus transporting drag queens to a gig, more personal fashion style than a F.I.T. freshman, and more voice than an entire church choir ...Anthony Murphy was born to play the cabaret and concert stage." --BroadwayWorld

In his original one-man, big-band show, A Joyful Noise!, Anthony Murphy shows his audience what it means to be joyful! From his time as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin to his Broadway debut in the short-lived Diane: The Musical, Anthony has had his shares of ups and downs. With the support of his family & friends, he has always managed to find the joy in it all. A Joyful Noise! is a celebration of that journey: a story of family, big dreams, triumphs, failures, and blessings- all set to a joyful soundtrack of Broadway, Radio, and Great American Songbook hits!

Directed & Produced by Christopher Metzger-Timson

Musical Direction by Darnell White

Special Guest Appearance by Blaine Krauss (Hamilton, The Cher Show, The Lion King)

The band includes Gordon Bonnet on guitar, John Miller on bass, Danny Malone on drums, Andrew Gutauskas on saxophone, Wayne Tucker on trumpet, and backup vocals by Madison Rodrigues and Josiah Hicks.

Anthony Murphy's A JOYFUL NOISE! plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, 4th Floor inside YOTEL) on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30pm. Tickets range from $31.50-$51.50, and there is no food or beverage minimum. The ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City. LIVESTREAM tickets are also available for $21.50.

Tickets and information are available HERE.

MORE ABOUT Anthony Murphy

Anthony Murphy is a singer, actor, director, and choreographer who has graced international stages. ANTHONY studied Directing & Choreography at Otterbein University. While there, he trained vocally under world-renowned Opera Tenor Brian Cheney. In 2017 he originated the role of the Genie in the Broadway U.S. National Tour of Disney's Aladdin:The Hit Broadway Musical. Later he moved to the Australian company of Aladdin. While in Australia he premiered his sold-out solo cabaret, Introducing: Anthony Murphy at the historic Doo-Bop Jazz Bar in Brisbane, AUS. ANTHONY was last seen on Broadway as Paul Burrell in Diana: The Musical. Last summer, ANTHONY was a part of the World Premier production of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical written by Elton John & Shania Taub.

MORE ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.



