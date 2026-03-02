Anne Fraser Thomas Joins MOMS’ NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES At The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MOMS’ NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES will take place April 18 at 7 p.m. at The Green Room 42 in New York City, featuring Broadway performers sharing stories and songs in a cabaret setting.

Anne Fraser Thomas has joined the lineup for the April 18 performance. A California native, Thomas most recently appeared in the original Broadway cast of Queen of Versailles, Off-Broadway as Molly Brown in Titanique, and as Clotho in Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse. Additional credits include Waitress (Theatre Raleigh), Les Misérables (Moonlight), and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (The Old Globe). She has also participated in the development of new works including Crazy Rich Asians, The Princess Bride, The Jungle Book, and The Greatest Showman.

Previously announced cast members include Katie Mitchell (Funny Girl) and Carla Angeline Mongado (The Clockmaker’s Daughter), with additional performers to be announced.

Created and produced by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Emily Cohn, MOMS’ NIGHT OUT is a recurring cabaret series featuring Broadway performers who are also mothers. The evening combines music and storytelling centered on motherhood and family. A portion of the proceeds from the April 18 performance will benefit Moms First, an advocacy organization focused on paid leave and accessible childcare policy.

Tickets begin at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and additional information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.