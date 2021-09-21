Ann Kittredge to Bring MOVIE NITE to The Birdland Theater

Birdland Jazz Club will present powerhouse cabaret veteran, award-winning singer, and theatre favorite Ann Kittredge for one night only in Movie Nite, supported by her musical director Alex Rybeck on piano and Sean Harkness on guitar, at The Birdland Theater (315 West 44th Street) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 @ 8:30 pm.

In her first live performance since emerging out of the cocoon of the pandemic, Ann Kittredge will showcase her formidable vocal talent in her critically acclaimed show, Movie Nite. From the greatest composers of the golden age of movies to today, Ann brings passion, energy, and her unique storytelling while sharing her journey of the heart with songs introduced by such luminaries as Carly Simon, Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and Doris Day, among others. The show includes a stunning folk-opera rendition of the classic "Ah, Sweet Mystery of Life," as well as a vivid reimagining of the opening number from the 2016 movie, La La Land. Alex Rybeck music directs the show masterfully. David Sabella of Cabaret Hotspot said, "Bravo to both artists for taking a familiar concept and turning it into unexpected art." Alex and Ann welcome multi-award-winning guitarist Sean Harkness to join them. Spend an evening celebrating the movies with one of cabaret's most "exquisite" performers.

The MAC award-winning singer has appeared in numerous Broadway and off-Broadway productions, including King David (New Amsterdam), Dessa Rose (Lincoln Center), multiple seasons of A Christmas Carol (Paramount), City Center Encores!, and is a regular on the cabaret circuit. Her previous shows, Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty, and One Night Only garnered rave reviews, with Brady Schwind of BroadwayWorld calling her a "story songstress supreme!"

Ann Kittredge Movie Nite plays The Birdland Theater (315 West 44th Street) on Sunday, October 10 @ 8:30pm. There is a $30 cover charge ($20 bar seating) and a $10 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.birdlandjazz.com or by calling (212) 381-5080.