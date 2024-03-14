Ann Hampton Callaway to Return to 54 Below in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway star and jazz great Ann Hampton Callaway on August 21-24 at 7pm.

Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Fri, March 15 at 12pm, Supporter+ and Club 54 on Mon, March 18 at 12pm, Supporters Tues, March 19 at 12pm, Friends on Wed, March 20 at 12pm, and the general public on Thur, March 21 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here.

Don't miss Tony nominee, Ann Hampton Callaway, in Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. Ann's show is comprised of classics from her songwriting inspirations- Carole King, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Paul Simon, and many more. Also, the recent inductee into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame shares songs from her new CD, Finding Beauty: Originals Vol. 1. Expect AHC hits like Streisand's “At the Same Time” as well as new songs she's co-written with Oscar winner Alan Bergman, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester, and Grammy nominee, Amanda McBroom. Spoil yourself with a spellbinding show of rousing showstoppers and exquisite ballads, as we follow the arc of Ann's musical inspiration!

Ann Hampton Callaway: Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 21-24 at 7pm. Cover charges are $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) – $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premiums are $106 (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/AHCBeauty. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.