Ann Hampton Callaway Will Present 'ANN-dards'

The concert takes place on September 27th at 7PM ET/4PM PT.

On September 27th at 7PM ET/4PM PT don't miss the 3rd episode of "The Callaway Hideaway Livestream Series." Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway will be performing "ANN-dards: The Songs of Ann Hampton Callaway." This 75 minute show of originals will include the platinum hits she wrote for Barbra Streisand, songs from Ann's records, some new pandemic pieces and some requests.

"The Callaway Hideaway" is on the last Sunday of every month.Ticket information: tickets are $25, season subscribers can purchase the 4 remaining monthly 2020 shows (September - December) for $80. Please make your payment at PayPal.Me/annhamptoncallaway and a Zoom link for the concert(s) will be emailed to you.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a platinum award selling writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent Cd's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Her latest CD, Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz charts.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You