Ann Hampton Callaway Comes to Pepperdine Smothers Theatre This March

Don't miss Tony-nominated Broadway star and platinum-selling singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway for a night of rousing and beautiful classics with her all-star trio.

Callaway covers hits from the great songwriters of the time—Carole King, James Taylor, and Joni Mitchell—and puts her own stamp on the unforgettable songs from the Carpenters, Linda Ronstadt, Barbra Streisand, and other beloved singers of the decade.

About Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer.

Voted by Broadwayworld.com as “Celebrity of the Year” and two years in a row as “Best Jazz Vocalist,” Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series “The Nanny.”

She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film "The Good Shepherd.” Callaway is a Platinum Award selling writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. She's recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and her latest critically acclaimed CD “Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration!” has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra. Ann's honors include The Theater World Award, 16 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her new record Finding Beauty, Originals Volume 1, was recently released via Shanachie Entertainment.

For more info go to www.annhamptoncallaway.com.