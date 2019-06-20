Ann Hampton Callaway And More Come to Feinstein's/54 Below This Month

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Laura Osnes & Tony Yazbeck: AN EVENING OF GERSHWIN GREATS AND OTHER FAVORITES, JUNE 24 AT 7:00PM

Tony Award nominees Laura Osnes and Tony Yazbeck return to Feinstein's/54 Below after their sold-out debut duo act last October. Dazzling audiences with their undeniable chemistry in Manhattan Concert Productions' Crazy For You and The Scarlet Pimpernel, this duo could not wait to join forces again to create this intimate evening of song (and dance), featuring their mutual love of the music of George Gershwin, with additional highlights from their impressive respective careers.

The pair is delighted to be joined by Music Director and friend, Fred Lassen, on piano.

$70-$100 cover charge. VIP Seating $105-$125. $135-$155 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jesse JP Johnson, FEAT. Gizel Jimenez, Katie Ladner, AND MORE!, JUNE 24 AT 9:30PM

Currently playing the role of Boq in Broadway's Wicked, Jesse JP Johnson has performed in NYC on Broadway, and on Tour since 2004. You may know him for his roles in SpongeBob Squarepants, Altar Boys (as Luke), Xanadu, Grease (as Doody), and starring in the infamously short lived Glory Days (as Jack). Aside from Broadway, he is also a singer-songwriter who has performed all around the NY music scene in venues such as Rockwood Music Hall (where he had a monthly residency), The Bitter End, Les Poison Rouge, Haswell Greens, The Duplex, and Joe's Pub. He has released an EP on iTunes called Ginger Love.

This show will feature original music, written by Jesse and arranged by Lou Garret, from Ginger Love (on iTunes), as well as new songs/covers that will be featured in his upcoming album. Jesse's music, inspired by Stevie Wonder, Ottis Redding, Amy Winehouse, Sam Cook, and Tedeschi Trucks Band, is so full of soul and love you'll want to get up and dance the night away!

Performing alongside Jesse will be a variety of Broadway favorites, including his Nessa, Gizel Jiménez, Katie Ladner, Larkin Bogan, and Dan Gleason (AKA Sir Richard Newton), and the show will also feature country/blues/rockstar Margo Valiante.

First and foremost, Jesse's show is a celebration of community, artistry and love - 'cause we all know, right now, we need some love.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway: JAZZ GOES TO THE MOVIES, JUNE 25, 26, 28, & 29 AT 7:00PM

Tony-nominated, Platinum Award-winning singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway's Jazz Goes To The Movies, her requisite new album, which debuted as #12 on the Billboard Jazz Chart, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below this June in a BRAND NEW SHOW!

There are precious few vocalists whose artistry flourishes in both the worlds of popular song and jazz, as each world has its own special demands and challenges. Like Sarah Vaughan, Diane Reeves, and Mel Torme, Tony-nominated, Theater World Award-winning singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway manages this feat seemingly effortless, delivering vocal tour-de-forces marked by refined beauty, subtlety, grandeur, profound musicality and passion. Having done critically-acclaimed tributes to the likes of Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald, written hits for Barbra Streisand, released albums of original songs, and through her performances and recordings helped keep the Great American Songbook alive and vital, Ann decided for her fourteenth album to fulfill a long-time dream, a recording of great songs from classic motion pictures. Recently Shanachie Entertainment released Ann Hampton Callaway's Jazz Goes To The Movies a magnificent collection of sublime interpretations of great songs featured in beloved Hollywood films.

The companion show to the CD, explores the fascinating ways jazz and film have come together to tell stories.The playlist includes "Taking a Chance on Love" from Vernon Duke's Cabin in the Sky, "Let's Face the Music and Dance" from Irving Berlin's Follow the Fleet, "This Time the Dream's on Me" from Harold Arlen's Blues in the Night, and "As Time Goes By," the Herman Hupfeld classic from Casablanca. Callaway also performs jazz songs she has recorded for films, including "Come Rain or Come Shine" from The Good Shepherd, starring Robert DeNiro, "The Nearness of You" from Last Holiday starring Queen Latifah, and "Pourquoi," a song she wrote for the new film Blind, starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore.

$50-$70 cover charge. $85-$95 VIP seating. $95-$105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS THAT MADE THEM STARS!, FEAT. Brian Charles Rooney, John Easterlin, AND MORE!, JUNE 25 AT 9:30PM

Barbra Streisand, Mary Martin, Betty Buckley, John Raitt, Bernadette Peters... each of them (and so many more) were catapulted to stardom and thrust into the limelight by their performance of a great song. That's what it takes: just the right combination of talent, timing, and material to catch the lightning known as "stardom."

In The Songs That Made Them Stars, you'll hear the famous songs that turned actors into icons, and you'll also hear how those moments came to pass with fascinating, behind-the-scenes stories. Our cast of today's bright and beautiful Broadway and nightclub stars will deliver the songs with the sparkle and panache that made these songs star-makers in the first place.

The Songs That Made Them Stars will be produced, written, directed, and hosted by famed NYC impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 300 major concerts all over the world. He has produced, written, and directed shows for Michael Feinstein, but he is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of The Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, currently celebrating its critically acclaimed 19th season.

Featuring: Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), John Easterlin (4X Grammy Award Winner, The Phantom of the Opera), Mark Nadler (Drama Desk Nominee, Nightlife Award Winner), Emily Iaquinta (Broadway by the Year), Kristin Dausch (Funny Girl), DJ Plunkett (Broadway's Rising Stars), Sophie Rapeikjo (54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits), and Philippa Lynas (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

More stars to be announced soon!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Chris Newcomer, JUNE 26 AT 9:30

Male soprano and self proclaimed "Kander Kid" Chris Newcomer returns to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage with a brand new show. Expect the unexpected as Chris belts some of his favorite barn-burners, classic standards, and maybe even a song made up on the spot! Chris starred as Mary Sunshine in Chicago on Broadway and also shared the stage with Chita Rivera in Kander & Ebb's final masterpiece The Visit. Currently you can catch him with the cast of Thank You, Places: an improvised musical at the Philly Improv Theatre in Philadelphia. Join Chris for a night of big songs, big laughs, and big heart!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SWITCHED: CURRENT & FORMER BROADWAY KIDS TRADE PLACES, JUNE 27 AT 9:30PM

In a "Freaky Friday" turn of events, current and former Broadway kids trade places! Growing Up Broadway presents Switched where current Broadway kids sing the songs of roles that they need to wait a few years to take the stage with, while former Broadway "kids" sing the songs of the roles that they might be a bit too old to play. This is a show that the young theater lover (or the young at heart) can't miss!

Conceived and Produced by (former Broadway kid) Dara Paige Bloomfield and musical direction by (current Broadway kid) Joshua Turchin.

Featuring: Caroline Basu (School of Rock), Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime, Founder of Growing Up Broadway), Layla Capers (School of Rock), Will Coombs (Matilda National Tour, A Bronx Tale, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Ferryman), Katherine Leigh Doherty (Mary Poppins, A Little Night Music), Bonale Fambrini (The King and I, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Kelsey Fowler (Grey Gardens, Mary Poppins, Sunday in the Park with George, Bonnie & Clyde), Jenna Gavigan (Gypsy), Emily Klein (Parade, The Sound of Music National Tour), Andrew Leeds (Teddy & Alice, Falsettos, Les Misérables National Tour), Hudson Loverro (Kinky Boots National Tour, A Bronx Tale, School of Rock), Evan Jay Newman (A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden, Les Misérables, The Capeman, Beauty and the Beast National Tour), Madeleine Pace (Once, The Hard Problem),





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You