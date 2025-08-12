Anita Michael to Present FOOLIN’ MYSELF at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present vocalist and performer Anita Michael in her new and timely show, Foolin’ Myself with performances on Friday, October 17, 2025 at 7 pm and Saturday, October 25th at 1 pm.

She is ably assisted by veteran director Miriam Fond, accomplished musical director, pianist and arranger Jon Delfin, and noted bassist Boots Maleson. Anita Michael wonders why she feels like Alice, from “Through the Looking Glass” in the current political climate where lying is so prevalent it’s as though it has become the national condition. Through songs by Christine Lavin, Dave Frischberg, Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields, Mel Brooks, and Gruseki and Turner she explores, “Little White Lies,” and how they grow.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

ANITA MICHAEL, Vocalist and Performer - For more than 40 years, Anita Michael has performed to sold out houses at leading clubs around New York City, including Upstairs at Greene Street, Judy's, and the Laurie Beechman Theatre. She has performed her shows," A Hairdresser looks at her roots," "I never know when to say When," "Just Getting Started," and her newest show, “Fooling’ Myself”, where she asks the question,”Why do I feel like Alice in, “Through the Looking Glass, " directed by Miriam Fond, director of more than one hundred Off Broadway shows and cabaret acts. Anita's vibrant repertoire includes jazz standards, Broadway show tunes, and specialty cabaret material by Francesca Blumenthal, Murray Grand, Dave Frishberg, Tony Lang, and Robert Grusecki and Anya Turner, to name a few. She's delighted to be sharing the stage with her brilliant musical director and arranger, Jon Delfin, and the incomparable Boots Maleson on bass. On her love of the intimacy of cabaret performance, Anita says she loves sharing the joys and foibles of the human condition, and right now we all need to laugh a little at ourselves.

Miriam Fond, Director - Miriam Fond has directed more than one hundred plays and musicals throughout the U.S. and Canada. She is best known for the musical revue, What’s a Nice Country Like You Doing in a State Like This?, which played in New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Vancouver. She has worked with Brooke Shields, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, Celeste Holm, and many others, and directed numerous original plays at Lincoln Center Theatre at Noon, (where she was Artistic Director) and the Drama Tree (an off-off Broadway experimental theater group. Miriam has a Master of Arts from UCLA and is currently teaching musical theater performance classes.

JON DELFIN, Musical Director/Pianist/Arranger - Jon Delfin started playing the piano during the Eisenhower administration, and has accompanied concert artists, cabaret singers, musical theater, and circuses ever since. He arranged and conducted Aaron Morishita's Bistro-winning CD "Singing Sondheim," available via CDBaby.com. Away from the piano, he creates and edits puzzles for several outlets, and his success in crossword solving has resulted in appearances in the documentary "Wordplay," "60 Minutes," and Guinness World Records 2017.