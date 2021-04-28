Andrea Marcovicci Continues Raising Money For The Actors Fund, SPRING SONG Premieres on Mother's Day

Join Andrea as she celebrates spring and mothers everywhere with "Spring Song." The show, with Brad Ellis on virtual piano, premieres on YouTube Mother's Day, May 9th 7:00pm EST, and streams anytime, thereafter, through Saturday, May 15th, 2021.

After more than tripling her goal to raise money for The Actors Fund, with her first stream on Valentine's Day, noted cabaret star, and actress, Andrea Marcovicci turns her attention to Mother's Day. In celebration "Spring Song" blends poetry by Sara Teasdale, selections from Frank Loesser, humor from Johnny Mercer, and, of course, a surprise or two, to get you in a spring fling state of mind.

Often referred to as The Queen of Cabaret for her twenty-five year stint at the Oak Room of the Algonquin Hotel, the actress has appeared opposite Tom Selleck, Sir Michael Caine, and Danny DeVito.

The Premiere will be followed by a live, half-hour, conversation with Andrea on her Facebook page beginning 8:00 PM (EST). Like chatting with Andrea after one of her shows at a club, she'll answer questions, and share some backstage stories.

Both the show, and the after-party are FREE!

But donations to The Actors Fund are greatly appreciated.

Watch at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAUZXJ67RJU. Learn more about Andrea Marcovicci at https://www.andreamarcovicci.com.