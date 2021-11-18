Andrea Bell Wolff's ADVENTURES IN VEGAS Continues at Don't Tell Mama

Broadway veteran (Hello, Dolly!) Andrea Bell Wolff will have two more performances of her comedy cabaret, Adventures in Vegas, at Don't Tell Mama. Shows are Nov. 21st at 3PM and Dec.1st at 8PM. Tickets for this show are $10 plus a two drink minimum (MACnyc members pay no cover) and tickets can be reserved here: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows

Adventures in Vegas is a year taken from Andrea's actual diary from 1970, when she starred in Sin City in the hit show, Breck Wall 's Bottoms Up! at Caesars Palace. The pint size performer packs giant laughs into this show, directed by Jimmy Larkin and Music Director Jude Obermüller. Actor/singer, Elliott Litherland , makes a memorable guest appearance and musicians are Sam Zerna on Bass and on percussion, Eli Cohen. Adventures in Vegas has laughs galore, scandal, heartbreak, plenty of silliness, and Andrea's signature: an outstanding and fun repertoire mixing classic American songbook with pop and obscure gems.

"Her contagious enthusiasm for her carefully chosen material and her pleasing Broadway- and 1970s-pop-honed voice make an immediate connection with her audience and keep us with her throughout a most generous set. "- Robert Windeler for Bistro Awards