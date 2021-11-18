Andrea Bell Wolff's ADVENTURES IN VEGAS Continues at Don't Tell Mama
Broadway veteran (Hello, Dolly!) Andrea Bell Wolff will have two more performances of her comedy cabaret, Adventures in Vegas, at Don't Tell Mama. Shows are Nov. 21st at 3PM and Dec.1st at 8PM. Tickets for this show are $10 plus a two drink minimum (MACnyc members pay no cover) and tickets can be reserved here: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows
Adventures in Vegas is a year taken from Andrea's actual diary from 1970, when she starred in Sin City in the hit show, Breck Wall's Bottoms Up! at Caesars Palace. The pint size performer packs giant laughs into this show, directed by Jimmy Larkin and Music Director Jude Obermüller. Actor/singer, Elliott Litherland, makes a memorable guest appearance and musicians are Sam Zerna on Bass and on percussion, Eli Cohen. Adventures in Vegas has laughs galore, scandal, heartbreak, plenty of silliness, and Andrea's signature: an outstanding and fun repertoire mixing classic American songbook with pop and obscure gems.
Andrea Bell Wolff (Andrea Bell) starred as both Ermengarde and Minnie Fay in five productions of Hello, Dolly! on Broadway and the First National Tour with Carol Channing. She stole the show as Mammy Yokum in Li'l Abner at Goodspeed Musicals, and in Bottoms Up! at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She is a veteran of television variety entertainment and was a regular on The Ed Sullivan Show and the Donny and Marie Show. In the past five years she has mounted three unique cabaret shows in NYC Clubs including The Laurie Beechman Theater, Don't Tell Mama and Iridium, and a sold-out Stevie Nicks tribute show at Cutting Room.
"Her contagious enthusiasm for her carefully chosen material and her pleasing Broadway- and her contagious enthusiasm for her carefully chosen material and her pleasing Broadway- and 1970s-pop-honed voice make an immediate connection with her audience and keep us with her throughout a most generous set. "- Robert Windeler for Bistro Awards
Don't Tell Mama is a CASH ONLY ROOM at 343 West 46th Street. Full bar and light food menu. You must show proof of vaccination and ID to enter the premises.