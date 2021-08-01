Anastacia McCleskey Will Bring HELLO BEAUTIFUL SPIRITS to Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Anastacia McCleskey in "HELLO BEAUTIFUL SPIRITS" on August 12, 2021 @ 9:45pm

Healing knows no space or time. It becomes a process of life that when you dig deep enough, forces you to see parts of yourself that can be frightening and inspiring.

2020 was that forced process for Anastacia McCleskey. Through self discovery, a year of trauma and pain, she found freedom & the calling to inspire others. Freedom in her Blackness, freedom in her femininity, freedom in her queerness, and the freedom to love God openly in her own way.

Join Anastacia (Dr. Phylicia Elder on NBC's "New Amsterdam," Opal on CBS's "The Good Fight," an Original DIVA from Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Nurse Norma in Waitress & in the upcoming 2021 revival, and May in Secret Life of Bees).

Anastacia will be joined by her friends Kayla Davion (Tina The Musical, King Kong, Waitress) and Tyrone Davis Jr. (Waitress, Invisible Thread).

Musical Directed by Joel Waggoner (School of Rock, Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, and co creator of @adventcarolndar). On drums Corey Rawls ( performed with such artist as Kenny Garrett, Bill Evans, Mark Whitfield, and Victor Bailey. Plays with Mark Gross Quintet, The Horne Electric Band, and worked closely with Duncan Sheik on the off broadway run of "Secret Life of Bees" as they share a Black womxn's process to heal!!

Anastacia McCleskey in "HELLO BEAUTIFUL SPIRITS" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54thStreet) on August 12, 2021 @ 9:45pm There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.