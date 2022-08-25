Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amy Spanger, Nadia Dandashi, and Monica Tulia Ramirez Join Concert Performance of SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN at 54 Below

The performance is on August 29th at 9:30pm.

Aug. 25, 2022  

Amy Spanger, Nadia Dandashi, and Monica Tulia Ramirez Join Concert Performance of SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN at 54 Below

Amy Spanger (Rock of Ages, Chicago), Nadia Dandashi (Suffs), and Monica Tulia Ramirez (Suffs) join as the final members of the previously announced concert featuring Brittney Mack (Six), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Marcy Harriell (In The Heights), Kim Onah (NYTW's Dreaming Zenzile), Danny Marin (The Real Housewives of NY), Leana Rae Concepcion (Romy & Michelle), Allison Griffith (Burning Man: The Musical), and more! Music by Dillon Feldman with Music Direction by Cynthia Meng and Additional Orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 29th at 9:30p. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Siren: A New Musical, featuring a book, music & lyrics by Dillon Feldman, is a full-length musical which follows a small community of Sirens, pushed to the brink of extinction by an expanding settlement of humans. Up against a wall, they take their fate into their own hands by recruiting a young human with a dark past and a grudge. Feldman weaves a haunting, modern soundscape through the lens of magical realism. The show explores family- the ones we create and the ones we're thrust into- as well as the origins of conflict and mythology. Siren: A New Musical is produced by Con Limón Productions and is in development with support of The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle programming.

SAFETY INFORMATION54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found at WWW.54BELOW.COM. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.


